NOVA Science Now: Can Science Stop Crimes

Alaska Public Media | By Josh Edge
Published October 17, 2012 at 2:30 AM AKDT

What’s the secret to stopping crime? David Pogue gives the third degree to scientists pushing the limits of technology — not only to solve horrific murders, but also to try to prevent crimes. Pogue learns the latest techniques, from unraveling the clues embedded in a decomposing corpse to detecting lies by peering directly into a suspect’s brain to tracking the creation of a psychopath’s mind. And a genius crime-stopper has made some terrifying discoveries, including how easy it is for a bad guy to highjack — not just your laptop, but your kids’ toys, your pacemaker and even your car.


  • TV: Wednesday, 10/17 at 9:00pm
Josh Edge
