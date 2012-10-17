NOVA Science Now: Can Science Stop Crimes

Watch Can Science Stop Crime? Preview on PBS. See more from NOVA scienceNOW.

What’s the secret to stopping crime? David Pogue gives the third degree to scientists pushing the limits of technology — not only to solve horrific murders, but also to try to prevent crimes. Pogue learns the latest techniques, from unraveling the clues embedded in a decomposing corpse to detecting lies by peering directly into a suspect’s brain to tracking the creation of a psychopath’s mind. And a genius crime-stopper has made some terrifying discoveries, including how easy it is for a bad guy to highjack — not just your laptop, but your kids’ toys, your pacemaker and even your car.

