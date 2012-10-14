Call the Midwife: Maybe a Baby

Watch Episode 3 - Preview on PBS. See more from Call the Midwife.

Jenny is placed on the district nursing roster for a few weeks, to extend her experience of community practice. During her rounds, she attends to Joe, a gentle old soldier, and a friendship forms. At the antenatal clinic, Trixie and Cynthia enroll Winnie as a new patient. In her 40s, Winnie, who thought her days of diapers and babies were long gone, seems upset by her pregnancy. By contrast, her husband, Ted, is overjoyed. However, at the baby's birth, everyone gets a little surprise.

