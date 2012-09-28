Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Real Estate Market

Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published September 28, 2012 at 5:00 PM AKDT

There's evidence that house prices are rising and new homes and business spaces are getting harder to find. Does that mean this is a good time to buy, sell, or refinance your home? We'll be looking at how to handle your biggest asset in the current economy on the next Hometown, Alaska.

PARTICIPATE:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

  • Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:


  • Neal Fried, economist, Alaska Department of Labor

  • Dan Wolf, Wolf Real Estate Professionals

  • Jeff Stanford, Alaksa USA Mortgage

  • Mike James, Bond Stephens & Johnson

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, October 3, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 3, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE

Download
News
Charles Wohlforth
cwohlforth (at) alaskapublic (dot) org | About Charles
See stories by Charles Wohlforth