The Real Estate Market

There's evidence that house prices are rising and new homes and business spaces are getting harder to find. Does that mean this is a good time to buy, sell, or refinance your home? We'll be looking at how to handle your biggest asset in the current economy on the next Hometown, Alaska.



Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:





Neal Fried, economist, Alaska Department of Labor

economist, Alaska Department of Labor Dan Wolf, Wolf Real Estate Professionals

Wolf Real Estate Professionals Jeff Stanford , Alaksa USA Mortgage

, Alaksa USA Mortgage Mike James, Bond Stephens & Johnson

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, October 3, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 3, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

