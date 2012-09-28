The Real Estate Market
There's evidence that house prices are rising and new homes and business spaces are getting harder to find. Does that mean this is a good time to buy, sell, or refinance your home? We'll be looking at how to handle your biggest asset in the current economy on the next Hometown, Alaska.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS:
- Neal Fried, economist, Alaska Department of Labor
- Dan Wolf, Wolf Real Estate Professionals
- Jeff Stanford, Alaksa USA Mortgage
- Mike James, Bond Stephens & Johnson
