On this episode of Hometown Alaska, we will meet leaders in the grassroots movement to respond to the opioid crisis. These are recovering addicts, and moms of addicts, who are helping get users into recovery, and working with the political system at all levels to make a change. They're inspiring people and they have a lot to share about dealing with this terrible epidemic.Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2 pm and 8 pm. Our community's crisis with high health care costs is well known. On the next Hometown Alaska, we'll talk about solutions. You may have heard the Alaska Common Ground forums we have been airing. This will be your chance to talk back and share your ideas, and to hear from some of the very smart people involved in putting together those meetings.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Alaskans know winter is the time to plan spring and summer vacations. On the next Hometown Alaska, we'll talk about where you want to go, and the best places you've been that you would recommend. We'll also have two travel experts in the studio with tips on destinations within and outside our state, traveling with kids, and how to get the best deals.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Wednesday, December 13, 2pm and 8pm. We'll have live music on the next Hometown Alaska as we learn about efforts to build our local music scene into an export industry. The Alaska Independent Music Initiative set up a showcase performance space last summer at a national festival and is working to bring together players here in mutual support to build their community into something that can break through. LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Wednesday, November 08, 2pm and 8pm. The drug epidemic is leaving kids without parents able to take care of them. On this Hometown Alaska, we'll meet some of the people who are trying to help--grandparents who are raising families. Substance abuse, drugs and alcohol, tears apart Alaska families, but families can be resilient, too. LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2 pm and 8 pm. We all know the economy is bad. On the next Hometown Alaska, we'll talk about how bad, how long it will last, and, perhaps most important, what to do about it. Instead of sitting around waiting for the oil price to rise or the legislature to find a fiscal solution, our guests have looked at Alaska's assets, our people, and how to get to a brighter future. LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Wednesday, October 11, 2 pm and 8 pm. Anchorage is facing a perceived crime wave and the Alaska Legislature is going into special session to consider rolling back a criminal justice reform law, SB 91. On the next Hometown, Alaska, we'll have Chief of Police Justin Doll in the studio to talk about what APD is doing to address crime and win public confidence, as the force rebuilds in numbers and faces a drug epidemic and a spike in the number of murders.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Wednesday, October 4, 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm. A new report tells how Anchorage can save energy and convert to renewables, ultimately saving money as well.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm. Americans are debating who we are and who can aspire to join us. In Anchorage, a city where most people come from somewhere else, that debate is different because we're such a diverse community. On the next Hometown Alaska, we'll talk about welcoming newcomers of all kinds to our city. Our guest will be Anchorage First Lady Mara Kimmel, who has led the Welcoming Anchorage initiative.LISTEN HERE
Wednesday, March 08, at 2 and 8p.m. The state budget crisis is hitting public schools, with the loss of 99 teachers expected in Anchorage next year, even if there are no further cuts from the Alaska Legislature. On the next show, we will look at the current situation and how it could change.LISTEN NOW