Gary Snyder Presents Poems, Old and New

World renowned, Pulitzer prize-winning poet and naturalist, Gary Snyder returned to Alaska in early July. As part of the Evening Author Readings at UAA, Snyder read poems he wrote in the early years while living in Japan. He also shared some of his new work which has yet to be published and read from "Mountains and Rivers Without End," a book of poems partly inspired by his time spent in Alaska. Listen to Gary Snyder this week on Addressing Alaskans.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, July 19, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: July 8, 2012 at UAA, Wendy Williamson auditorium

SPEAKER: Gary Snyder, American poet, essayist, lecturer, and environmental activist

EVENT: 2012 Evening Author Readings at UAA

HOST: UAA Department of Creative Writing and Literary Arts





About

