National Geographic Bee
The 2012 National Geographic Bee. Photo by Laura Wallach/National Geographic
Meet the winner, test your own geographical knowledge, and watch President Obama surprise the students with a question. Thousands of schools in the United States participate in the National Geographic Bee each year. The contest is designed to encourage teachers to include geography in their classrooms, spark student interest in the subject, and increase public awareness about geography.
- TV: Monday, 7/02 at 9 pm