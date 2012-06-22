Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishing in Anchorage

Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published June 22, 2012 at 4:32 PM AKDT

Anchorage is unique. You can bike to work, and if you bring your waders and rod along, you can bike home with salmon for dinner. We'll explore the opportunities to fish without leaving city limits. And the fantasy of fly-in fishing from Lake Hood to some of the best salmon streams in the world. With king salmon fishing closed in upper Cook Inlet, we'll get advice from the experts on opportunities and restrictions.

GUESTS:

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

  • Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 27, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically— via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

Download
News
Charles Wohlforth
cwohlforth (at) alaskapublic (dot) org | About Charles
See stories by Charles Wohlforth