Fishing in Anchorage

Anchorage is unique. You can bike to work, and if you bring your waders and rod along, you can bike home with salmon for dinner. We'll explore the opportunities to fish without leaving city limits. And the fantasy of fly-in fishing from Lake Hood to some of the best salmon streams in the world. With king salmon fishing closed in upper Cook Inlet, we'll get advice from the experts on opportunities and restrictions.

GUESTS:



LINKS:



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 27, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically— via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

Download