History of Alaska Homesteading

2012 marks the 150th anniversary of the signing of the Homestead Act, one of the most influential pieces of legislation in development of the American west. This week on Addressing Alaskans, learn more about the history of homesteading in the United States, Alaska and Anchorage.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, May 17, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Friday April 11 at Campbell Creek Science Center

SPEAKER: Robert King, archaeologist and historian with the Bureau of Land Management

HOST: Campbell Creek Science Center, Bureau of Land Management Alaska

EVENT: Fireside Chat Lecture Series





