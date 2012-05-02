Knik Arm Bridge Update

The Knik Arm Bridge and Toll Authority "KABATA" project connecting Anchorage to the Mat-Su Borough was established in 2003. At an Anchorage Chamber of Commerce Make-it-Monday Forum last week, chair of the KABATA board of directors, Michael Foster said construction on the bridge is expected to finally begin in 2014. Built to accommodate "tomorrow's traffic," the bridge should be fully operational by 2017 or 2018. Listen to Foster's complete update on the KABATA project on Addressing Alaskans.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, May 3, 2012 at 2:00 p.m., repeating at 7:00 pm

RECORDED: Monday April 23, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

SPEAKER: Michael Foster, Chair, KABATA Board of Directors

HOST: Anchorage Chamber of Commerce

EVENT: Make-it-Monday Forum



About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

