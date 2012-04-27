Summer Visitors and the Economy
For the visitor industry, Anchorage is a product we are all selling. While the national economy was in a slump, those sales weren’t going so well. Now, as the first of the season arrive, the numbers are looking up. This week, our topic is tourism: the pluses and minuses for our town and environment. How do you feel when you see the first of the visitors arrive at this time of year? We will talk to experts on the visitor industry, its economic impact, and how locals can get involved.
Links:
- Alaska Jobs: CoolWorks.com
- ALEXsys: Alaska Job Center
- Alaska Office of Tourism Development2011 Alaska Visitor Volume and Profile
- McDowell Group 2010 study on economic impact of the visitor industry (pdf)
- Alaska Department of Labor 2012 study on Nonresidents Working in Alaska (pdf)
GUESTS:
- Julie Saupe, President and CEO, Visit Anchorage (formerly ACVB)
- Heather Haugland, economist, The McDowell Group
- Susie Kiger, Director, Passenger Sales and Marketing, Alaska Railroad
- Nancy Heckmann, employment specialist, Alaska Department of Labor
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, April 4, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 4, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)
SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically— via e-mail, RSS or podcasts