Summer Visitors and the Economy

Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published April 27, 2012 at 2:58 PM AKDT
Alaska Train bends along Turnagain Arm. Photo by Nicole Geils courtesy Alaska Convention and Visitors Bureau.
For the visitor industry, Anchorage is a product we are all selling. While the national economy was in a slump, those sales weren’t going so well. Now, as the first of the season arrive, the numbers are looking up. This week, our topic is tourism: the pluses and minuses for our town and environment. How do you feel when you see the first of the visitors arrive at this time of year? We will talk to experts on the visitor industry, its economic impact, and how locals can get involved.

GUESTS:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

  • Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, April 4, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 4, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

