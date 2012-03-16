Fantastic, Historic, Unconventional: Crossing Literary Fiction Boundaries

This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen an on-stage conversation with Alaskan writers, Eowyn Ivey (The Snow Child) and Andromeda Romano-Lax (The Detour, The Spanish Bow). The Snow Child is Ivey's debut novel set on an Alaska homestead in the 1920's. What led one author to set her fiction in Alaska and the other in historical Europe? "Fantastic, Historic, Unconventional" a Crosscurrentsevent hosted by the 49 Alaska Writing Center was recorded at the Anchorage Museum on Feb. 22.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, March 22, 2012 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Thursday February 22, 2012 at the Anchorage Museum

Andromeda Romano-Lax, Alaskan author

Alaskan author Eowyn Ivey, Alaskan author

HOST: 49 Alaska Writing Center

