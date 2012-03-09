Alaska contains about half of the coal reserves in the United States and development proposals are increasing. No matter if you live nearby a mine or a train transporting coal simply travels through your town, pollutants are released throughout the mining process. Hosted by Alaska Community Action on Toxics, listen to neurologist Dr. Lockwood's talk on "Coal and Your Health" this week on Addressing Alaskans. Dr. Alan Lockwood, physician and Professor of Neurology is the author of the Physicians for Social Responsibility report Coal's Assault on Human Health.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, March 15, 2012 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Tuesday February 14, 2012 at Out North Theater in Anchorage

SPEAKER: Dr. Alan Lockwood, physician; Emeritus Professor of Neurology, University at Buffalo; member of the Board and Co-Chair of the Environment and Health Committee, Physicians for Social Responsibility

HOST: Alaska Community Action on Toxics





