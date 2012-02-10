What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up? Unique Learning Opportunities For Alaskan Youth

Growing up as a young person in rural Alaska is both exciting and challenging. How do rural Alaskan youth decide what they want to be when they grow up and once they decide, what resources help them succeed? Join host Shelly Wade and her guests as they share how unique learning opportunities in Anchorage and rural Alaska have changed their lives on the next Hometown Alaska.



HOST: Shelly Wade

Carol Wilson , Voyage to Excellence, Chugach School District

, Voyage to Excellence, Chugach School District Michelle Vlasoff , Shareholder Services Manager, Voyage to Excellence, Chugach School District

, Shareholder Services Manager, Voyage to Excellence, Chugach School District John Buchanan, Galena Learning Academy, Galena School District

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, February 15, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 15, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

