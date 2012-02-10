Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up? Unique Learning Opportunities For Alaskan Youth

Alaska Public Media | By Shelly Wade
Published February 10, 2012 at 7:42 PM AKST

Growing up as a young person in rural Alaska is both exciting and challenging. How do rural Alaskan youth decide what they want to be when they grow up and once they decide, what resources help them succeed? Join host Shelly Wade and her guests as they share how unique learning opportunities in Anchorage and rural Alaska have changed their lives on the next Hometown Alaska.

PARTICIPATE:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

  • Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Shelly Wade

GUESTS:

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, February 15, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 15, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE

Download Audio (MP3)
Tags
News Hometown Alaska
Shelly Wade
swade (at) alaskapublic (dot) org | About Shelly
See stories by Shelly Wade