Pediatric Gastrointestinal Problems
It appears everyone is avoiding gluten. How much should we be concerned? We will be discussing celiac disease, GERD, food allergies and other similar topics of your concern with guest Anchorage pediatric gastroenterologist Dr. Claire Wilson.
- Patient outreach and education information of NASPGHAN - the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
- Common pediatric gastrointestinal problems from the American College of Gastroenterology
- Celiac disease information
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST: Claire Wilson, MD
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, January 16, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, January 16, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.
