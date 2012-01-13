Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Pediatric Gastrointestinal Problems

Alaska Public Media | By Dr. Thad Woodard
Published January 13, 2012 at 5:00 PM AKST
Photo from Providence.org: Claire Wilson, MD
Photo from Providence.org: Claire Wilson, MD

It appears everyone is avoiding gluten. How much should we be concerned? We will be discussing celiac disease, GERD, food allergies and other similar topics of your concern with guest Anchorage pediatric gastroenterologist Dr.  Claire Wilson.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST: Claire Wilson, MD

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, January 16, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, January 16, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.

PARTICIPATE:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

