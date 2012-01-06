Dental Hygiene
Dental caries is one of the most common illnesses in the world and can affect many other aspects of our health besides oral health. This program will discuss the causes and prevention of this disease.
- American Dental Hygienists’ Association oral health site
- American Dental Association oral health topics
- American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry policy statement on xylitol use to prevent caries
- Short video on dental caries
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, January 9, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, January 9, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
SUBSCRIBE:
- Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Super Smart Health
- MedlinePlus
LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE