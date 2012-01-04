Denali in January: Preparing for the Solo Summit

Despite six frost bite fingers, -60 F windchill weather, and a little sleep deprivation, Lonnie Dupre continues to make his was toward the Denali summit. Monday January 2, marked day 12of the trip. A few days before he departed for Denali base camp, Lonnie talked about preparing for the solo ascent of Denali in winter and his 25 year career as a polar explorer at REI in Anchorage.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, January 4, 2012 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Friday, December 16, 2011 at Anchorage Museum

SPEAKER: Lonnie Dupre,polar explorer

HOST:REI Anchorage



