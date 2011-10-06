All photos are property of the Municipality of Anchorage, 1% Art Program.

This week on Addressing Alaskans, Jocelyn Young, curator of public art for the Municipality of Anchorage presents "A History of Public Art in Anchorage and Alaska." Hosted by the Cook Inlet Historical Society, Jocelyn was recorded at the Anchorage Museum on Sept. 15, 2011.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, October 6, 2011 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Thursday, September 15, 2011

SPEAKER: Jocelyn Young, curator of Art, Municipality of Anchorage

EVENT HOST: Cook Inlet Historical Society



