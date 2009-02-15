The Twilight Show: Feb 14, 2009

Here's the music playlist from the February 14, 2009 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

Joe Louis WalkerIt's A ShameWitness To The BluesStony PlainJoe Louis WalkerMidnight TrainWitness To The BluesStony PlainJoe Louis WalkerRollin' & Tumblin'Witness To The BluesStony PlainElmore James JrGoing Back HomeDaddy Gave Me The BluesJSPElmore James JrSteppin' With ElmoDaddy Gave Me The BluesJSPTaj MahalScratch My BackMaestroHeads UpTaj MahalDiddy Wah DiddyMaestroHeads UpSteve GuygerI'm Shakin'Radio BluesSevernSteve GuygerLittle RitaRadio BluesSevernMagic Slim And The TeardropsLoving You Is The Best Thing That Happened To MeMidnight BluesBlind PigMagic Slim And The TeardropsLet me Love YouMidnight BluesBlind PigLil' Ed And The Blues ImperialsOpen InvitationFull TiltAlligatorLil' Ed And The Blues ImperialsLove Don't Live Here AnymoreFull TiltAlligatorLil' Ed And The Blues ImperialsCheck My Baby's OilFull TiltAlligator