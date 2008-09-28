The Twilight Show: Sept. 27, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the September 27, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

The Mannish Boys Chocolate DropLowdown FeelingDelta GrooveThe Mannish Boys Searchin' BluesLowdown FeelingDelta GrooveThe Mannish Boys Figure HeadLowdown FeelingDelta GrooveLurrie Bell WhyLet's Talk About LoveAria B.GLurrie Bell Turn To MeLet's Talk About LoveAria B.G Eddie Clearwater A Good Leavin AloneWest Side StrutAlligatorEddie Clearwater Walking Through The ParkWest Side StrutAlligatorMagic Slim How Many More YearsThe EssentialBlind Pig Magic Slim Playing With My MindThe EssentialBlind Pig Smokin' Joe Kubek & Bnois KingDon't Lose My NumberBlood BrothersAlligatorSmokin' Joe Kubek & Bnois KingFlame ThrowerBlood BrothersAlligatorMichael BurkesLove DiseaseIron ManAlligator Michael Burkes Strange FeelingIron ManAlligator Michael Burkes Empty PromisesIron ManAlligator