The Twilight Show: August 9, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the August 9, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

Big JamesThank God I Got The BluesThank God I Got The BluesJamot Big James AwesomeThank God I Got The BluesJamotBig James Don't Take Your Coat OffThank God I Got The BluesJamotRoot Dr Keep Our Business Off The StreetsChange Our WaysBig O Root Dr Give Me LoveChange Our WaysBig OZZ Hill JR Lean On MeGoin' To MississippiDelta RootsZZ Hill JR Caught In The TrapGoin' To MississippiDelta Roots Sterling Harrison A Nickle And A NailSouth Of The Snooty FoxHacktoneSterling Harrison There's A Rat Loose In My HouseSouth Of The Snooty FoxHacktoneErnest Lane Watching YouBorn With The BluesEveJim Ernest Lane What Kind Of LoveBorn With The BluesEveJimDenise LaSalleI Need A Working ManPay Before You PumpEcko Denise LaSalleIt's Going DownPay Before You PumpEcko Denise LaSalleMississippi WomanPay Before You PumpEcko