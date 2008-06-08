The Twilight Show: June 7, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the June 7, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

Sean Costello Anytime You WantWe Can Get TogetherDelta GrooveSean Costello Same Old GameWe Can Get TogetherDelta GrooveSean Costello Hard Luck WomanWe Can Get TogetherDelta Groove Mike Morgan And The Crawl You're The OneStronger Every DaySevernMike Morgan And The Crawl All Night LongStronger Every DaySevernDarrell Nulish Too Young To DieGoing Back To DallasSevernDarrell Nulish Straight'n UpGoing Back To DallasSevern Nick Moss And The Flip Tops Herman's HollerPlay It Til TomorrowBlue Bella Nick Moss And The Flip Tops Bad AvenuePlay It Til TomorrowBlue BellaAlbert CastigliaBad Year BluesThese Are the DaysBlues LeafAlbert CastigliaGodfather Of the BluesThese Are the DaysBlues LeafSteve Guyger You're So FineRadio BluesSevernSteve Guyger I'm Shakin'Radio BluesSevernSteve Guyger School Is OverRadio BluesSevern