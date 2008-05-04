Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Twilight Show: May 3, 2008

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published May 4, 2008 at 2:00 AM AKDT

Here's the music playlist from the May 3, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

  • Artist Name
  • Song Title
  • Album Title
  • Label

Nappy Brown Keep On Pleasing YouLong Time ComingBlind PigNappy BrownLong Time ComingLong Time ComingBlind PigNappy Brown WhoLong Time ComingBlind PigRoomful of BluesNew OrleansRaisin' a RuckusAlligatorRoomful of BluesLife Has Been GoodRaisin' a RuckusAlligatorAl BasileGo Back Home to the BluesThe TingeSweetSpotAl BasileJust Wait and SeeThe TingeSweetSpotTeresa JamesAll Time LowThe Bottom LineNew Light Ent.Teresa JamesPut The Squeeze On MeThe Bottom LineNew Light Ent.LA Blues AllianceWhat a LifeWhat a LifeBaby ReeLA Blues AllianceI Walk The LineWhat a LifeBaby ReeDavid RalstonI Love Someone More Than I Love MyselfI've Been WaitingDRI RecordsDavid RalstonAin't Asking For ForeverI've Been WaitingDRI RecordsDavid RalstonShould I Stay or Should I Go?I've Been WaitingDRI Records
