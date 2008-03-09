Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Twilight Show: March 8, 2008

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published March 9, 2008 at 1:00 AM AKST

Here's the music playlist from the March 8, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

  • Artist Name
  • Song Title
  • Album Title
  • Label

Root DrBlues Will Take Good Care Of YouChange Our WaysBig ORoot DrKeep Our Business Off The StreetsChange Our WaysBig ORoot DrBig Blue CadilacChange Our WaysBig OBig JamesThank God I Got The BluesThank God I Got The BluesJamotBig JamesWalking The Back StreetsThank God I Got The BluesJamotBryan LeeThe Hand That Feeds YouKatrina Was Her NameJustin TimeBryan LeeBarefootingKatrina Was Her NameJustin TimeRoomful Of BluesNew OrleansRaisin A RuckusAlligatorRoomful Of BluesBoogie Woogie Country GirlRaisin A RuckusAlligatorMagic SlimBefore You Accuse MeThe EssentialBlind PigMagic SlimMind You Own BusinessThe EssentialBlind PigLurrie BellLet's Talk About LoveLet's Talk About LoveAria B.GLurrie BellEarthquake And HurricaneLet's Talk About LoveAria B.GLurrie BellTurn To MeLet's Talk About LoveAria B.G
Kristin Spack
