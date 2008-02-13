Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Community Forum: Carol Comeau

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published February 13, 2008 at 11:42 AM AKST
carol1.jpg

Anchorage School District Superintendent, Carol Comeau joins host Nellie Moore on Community Forum. Comeau answers questions from community members regarding pre-K in Alaska, teacher aides, No Child Left Behind and school lunches.

HOST: Nellie Moore, independent journalistGUEST:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wed, Feb 13, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Wed, Feb 13, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
  • Send e-mail to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

