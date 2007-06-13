Community Forum: Paul Honeman, APD

Host Nellie Moore welcomes Anchorage Police Department spokesman Paul Honeman for answers to your local law and order questions. Host: Nellie Moore, independent journalist Guest: Paul Honeman, spokesman for the Anchorage Police DepartmentOriginal Broadcast (LIVE): Wed, Jun 13, 2007 at 2:00 p.m.Repeat Broadcast: Wed, Jun 13, 2007 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

broadcast Send e-mail to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE: