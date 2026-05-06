The Anchorage Weekender: Mother’s Day, ‘Motor Madness,’ markets and 5 more events

Mother’s Day is on Sunday. The Anchorage Weekender rounded up eight things to do with your special lady, whether you want to get active with a run, or sip bubbly at brunch.

1. 5K Races

Saturday, various locations

The annual Girls on the Run race begins at Westchester Lagoon with activities at 9 a.m., followed by the race start at 10 a.m. Students in the program have spent months training around the city, but all community members are welcome to participate.

Organizers say every runner must have a buddy for safety. If you don’t have one, organizers will pair you with one. They also encourage attendees to dress in bright, fun costumes. All participants who complete the course will receive a medal. Registration is $10 for former members and kids under 13 and $30 for anyone else.

The Alaska Nurses Association is celebrating its 10th annual Love A Nurse 5K to kick off National Nurses Week at Goose Lake from 10 a.m. to noon. The course is open to runners and walkers. Registration is $47 or $25 for participants 12 and younger.

2. Neighborhood Cleanups

Saturday, various locations

The Citywide Cleanup is underway through the end of the month, but there’s a focus this weekend in the Spenard and Turnagain neighborhoods . If you know a spot in those areas that needs some TLC, submit it here . Organizers are gathering at 1900 W. Benson Blvd. and say bags, gloves and trash bins will be provided.

Fishing season is right around the corner, and the Ship Creek Spring Cleanup aims to get the riverbanks ready for the summer. Organizers plan to meet at The Bait Shack (212 W. Whitney Rd.) at 11 a.m. Participants are asked to bring rubber boots or waders, gloves and a safety vest for cleaning near roadways.

3. Auto and Diesel Expo

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., University of Alaska Anchorage

This family-friendly event features a car show , live demonstrations, industry vendors, shop tours and more. Whether you’re considering a career in the industry or are a car enthusiast, consider making a pit stop. There’s a suggested donation of $5 for attendees.

4. Plant Sales

Various days and locations

The Alaska Botanical Garden’s annual Summer Plant Sale kicks off on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with perennials, shrubs and more. Plus, the Alaska Rock Garden Society will be selling plants suitable for rock gardens.

Shop a wide selection of plants at the Palmer FFA (formerly the Future Farmers of America) plant sale at Palmer High School (1170 E. Palmer Moose Dr.) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Local food trucks will also be onsite selling grub.

5. Once Upon a Mattress

May 8 through 17, Alaska Pacific University

This show takes us back to when Queen Aggravian said nobody could get married until her son found a bride. Princesses traveled to win the prince over, but they couldn’t pass the tests given to them by the queen. Then, a shy swamp princess showed up.

Tickets are $17 for adults or $15 for students, seniors and military members. Kids 12 and younger get in for $10.

Ammon Swenson / Alaska Public Media Turnagain Ceramics co-founders Max Kubitz and Evan Fried pose for a photo in their new studio in 2022. The studio will celebrate its fourth birthday on Saturday.

6. Pottery Sale and Celebration

Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m., Turnagain Ceramics (1343 G. St.)

Turnagain Ceramics is celebrating its fourth birthday with a pottery sale and open house. The sale will include vases, earrings, sculptures, bowls and more. From 2 to 4 p.m., six of the studio’s potters will compete at four pottery tasks in an effort to win hand-sculpted trophies.

7. Motor Madness

Saturday, 10 a.m., Alyeska Resort

Watch snowmachine racers compete in various events, including a drag race, freestyle exhibition and hill climb. It’s free to watch, but parking costs $20. There will be an award ceremony in the day lodge at 8 p.m.

8. Mother’s Day happenings

Sunday, various times and locations



Alaska Native Heritage Center (8800 Heritage Center Dr.)

This celebration kicks off at 9 a.m. with cultural activities, live performances, guided tours and more. There’s a limited supply of special take-home gifts for moms. Admission is free.

kicks off at 9 a.m. with cultural activities, live performances, guided tours and more. There’s a limited supply of special take-home gifts for moms. Admission is free. Life Church Bus Ministry (825 E. 8th Ave.)

Enjoy free BBQ , candy, soda and flowers from noon to 4 p.m. Each mom will receive a gift bag with coffee, chocolate, tea and a coloring book. There will be prize drawings every half-hour.

, candy, soda and flowers from noon to 4 p.m. Each mom will receive a gift bag with coffee, chocolate, tea and a coloring book. There will be prize drawings every half-hour. Botanical Garden (4601 Campbell Airstrip Rd.)

From noon to 4 p.m., plant a sunflower , make a mini bouquet or flower pendant and shop for hardy perennial plants. The first 100 groups will receive a complimentary plant. There will also be food trucks onsite, along with local music. Admission is $5 per person and free for kids 6 and younger.

From noon to 4 p.m., , make a mini bouquet or flower pendant and shop for hardy perennial plants. The first 100 groups will receive a complimentary plant. There will also be food trucks onsite, along with local music. Admission is $5 per person and free for kids 6 and younger. Wildbirch Hotel (239 W. Fourth Ave.)

Enjoy chef-curated sessions , seasonal eats and a glass of bubbly while celebrating the mother figure in your life. There are limited reservations available for noon and 2:30 p.m.

Enjoy , seasonal eats and a glass of bubbly while celebrating the mother figure in your life. There are limited available for noon and 2:30 p.m. Green Connection (804 E. 15th Ave.)

Shop local art, handmade items and, of course, plants. There’s also a family-friendly scavenger hunt.

Have an event we should consider for The Anchorage Weekender? Email us at news@alaskapublic.org.