The Anchorage Weekender: Iditarod, First Friday and 6 more local events.

The Anchorage Weekender rounded up 8 things to do in the city, from the iconic Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race kickoff to the Great Alaska Sportsmans show.

1. Iditarod Musher’s Drawing Banquet

Thursday, 4:15 p.m., Dena’ina Center

The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race kicks off this weekend ( more on that here ). The banquet celebrates the 37 mushers who are about to hit the 1,000-mile trail to Nome. You’ll have a chance to meet those mushers, ask for autographs and snap photos. Enjoy dinner, drinks, games, a silent auction and appearances from Iditarod icons. Race memorabilia will be for sale.

At 6 p.m., mushers will pull their bib numbers at random. That determines the official starting order of the race. Tickets for the banquet are $170 and include admission to the meet and greet. It’s $50 if you want to skip out on the banquet.

2. First Friday

Friday, various times and locations

It’s First Friday, which means you can get into the Anchorage Museum for free from 6 to 9 p.m. This month’s event includes a performance from the Anchorage Opera , a Gallery Talk about Unangax and Sugpiaq cultural belongings, along with a chance to hear from retired Iditarod musher Rod Perry and race reporter Mel Kalkowski.

Scott Clendaniel will be showing off his newest oil paintings, inspired by Alaska’s landscapes, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Cove (310 K St.). There will be live music by Bret Roberts and complimentary snacks.

Rebecca Pfeiffer’s jewelry uses fox, seal, sea otter and more. Her designs will be for sale at Cabin Fever (412 G St.) from 4 to 8 p.m.

There’s a free community throw each First Friday at Turnagain Ceramics (1343 G St.) from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be ceramic pieces for sale by featured artists Reyne Athanas and Jeremy Potter.

The International Gallery of Contemporary Art (427 D St.) is hosting its annual members exhibition. There will be artwork for sale, and the gallery is open from 5 to 8 p.m. The March exhibit highlights the work of the nonprofit gallery’s membership community and features pieces from 74 Alaskan artists.

3. Iditarod Ceremonial Start

Saturday, 10 a.m., Fourth Avenue

The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday with a ceremonial start in Anchorage. Each of the 37 teams will hit the trail every couple of minutes from Fourth Avenue near D Street.

Teams will mush 11 miles through the city. There are plenty of places to watch, including with a throng of people along Fourth Avenue, the bottom of the Cordova Street hill and along trails in the city’s Chester Creek Greenbelt and Campbell Airstrip, where their ride ends.

Two Rivers musher Ryne Olson heads out on trail for the 50th running of the 2022 Iditarod ceremonial start in Anchorage on March 5, 2022. "Once you're on the trail, you only have one thing you have to focus on versus right now there's, you're still like trying to keep track of everything," Olson said before the race start. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Be prepared for road closures if you’re heading downtown, as the city center gets turned into a dog mushing venue. Fourth Avenue will be blocked, along with many side streets, between I Street and Cordova Street. Cordova is blocked to 16th Avenue, with police officers letting vehicles through sporadically on cross streets. For the safety of all pups, it’s a good idea to leave your furry friend at home.

There are also parties along the trail , collectively referred to as “Trailgating,” where spectators cheer on mushers, blast music, grill hotdogs and often enjoy adult beverages for those 21 or older.

The real race officially begins with a restart at 2 p.m. Sunday on Willow Lake, about an hour and a half north of Anchorage.

4. Great Alaska Sportsman Show

All weekend, 10 a.m., Sullivan Arena

Get everything you need for your outdoor adventures, including hunting gear, boats and rafts, meat processing equipment and more. The Sportsman Show also has a variety of seminars throughout the weekend, like introductory fishing and self defense sessions. Tickets are $13 for adults and $6 for seniors 65 and older. Military and youth younger than 12 get in for free.

5. Zoo Lights

All weekend, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Alaska Zoo

This is your last chance to attend Zoo Lights this winter. This annual light festival brightens the Alaska Zoo (4731 O’Malley Rd.) with animal-themed light displays. Tickets are $25 for those 3 and older, but members receive a $10 discount.

6. Fur Rondy

All weekend, various times and locations

Some of Fur Rondy’s most popular events are this weekend.

That includes the Running of the Reindeer at 4 p.m. Saturday on Fourth Avenue between D and H Streets. Wear an outrageous costume and try to stay ahead of live reindeer as they dash through downtown. General admission is $35, but you don’t need to participate to have a laugh.

Bring your appetite to the Rondy Reindeer Sausage Eating Competition at 7 p.m. Saturday at Humpy’s Great Alaskan Alehouse (610 W Sixth Ave.). There will be male and female divisions, and it’s free to compete. Whoever can eat the most sausages in 10 minutes will be crowned the winner and receives a trophy, gift certificate and an official Fur Rondy jacket.

View entries from the Alaska State Snow Sculpture Competition daily on Ship Creek Avenue, just below the Rondy Carnival. A Calvin and Hobbes-inspired sculpture took home first place in the corporate division. It’s a risky design that paid off.

Have you ever wondered what it feels like to be pulled by a sled dog? For $20, you can take a dogsled ride along Delaney Park Strip daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday.

Have an event we should consider for The Anchorage Weekender? Email us at news@alaskapublic.org.