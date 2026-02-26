The Anchorage Weekender: Fur Rondy, Junior NYO and 7 more local events

February went in a flash, but the events are far from slowing down.

The Anchorage Weekender rounded up nine events happening this weekend, from the annual Fur Rondy festival to arts performances.

1. Fur Rondy

Thursday through March 8, various locations

Anchorage’s Fur Rendezvous is an annual winter festival that celebrates all things Alaska. The festival has a ton of events, starting with the Great Alaska Talent Competition at Williwaw Social, with the preliminary round on Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. It’s free to watch but costs $50 if you want to show off your skills.

On Friday from 6 to 11 p.m, teams from Alaska, Canada and the Lower 48 will compete in the 69th Annual Fur Rondy Bonspiel at the Anchorage Curling Club (711 E. Loop Rd.). It’s free to watch and $75 to compete .

There are three races to choose from on Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Egan Center. The Frostbite Footrace is a 5k, but there are shorter options. The Frostbite is $35 for adults $ and $10 for kids. Find more information here .

Vote for your favorite masterpiece in the Alaska State Snow Sculpture Competition on Sunday on Ship Creek Avenue. Voting will take place from 11 a.m. to noon, and a photobooth will be available until 4 p.m. Sculptures will be available for viewing daily through March 8 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find the full Rondy calendar here .

(Side note: If you have the 2026 Fur Rondy pin, you can ride the Anchorage People Mover buses for free through March 11. The pin is $15 and can be purchased online .)

2. International Polar Bear Day

Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Alaska Zoo

There’s no school for Anchorage School District students on Friday, which doubles as International Polar Bear Day . Visit the zoo’s polar bears, Cranbeary and Kova, for an enrichment session from 11 a.m. to noon.

The day is dedicated to learning about the animals, their sea ice habitat and changes humans can make to help conservation efforts. Entry is $5 for kids 15 and younger, and general admission is $18 for adult Alaska residents.

3. Junior NYO Games

Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Avis Alaska Sports Complex

Athletes in grades 1 through 8 will be competing in the Junior Native Olympic Games. This is a free event that is open to the public.

4. Big Fat Ride

Saturday, 3:15 p.m., 4th & E Street

Meet up with other fat bike riders on a beginner-friendly ride through the city . You’ll ride a five-mile loop — find the route map here .

Organizers say it’s a ride that welcomes and encourages riders of all abilities, even newbies. Don’t forget your helmet! The ride wraps up with a pizza party at 49th State Brewing. Registration costs $30.

5. Student Jazz Ensemble concert

Saturday, 4 to 6 p.m., Organic Oasis (2610 Spenard Rd.)

Students from the Alaska Jazz Workshop will jam on a mix of jazz , blues and funky grooves at this concert. Two jazz ensembles will perform. It’s $5 and tickets can be purchased at the door.

Mikayla Phillips Momentum Dance Collective will perform their show this weekend at The Nave in Spenard. “You have this day, and maybe another” explores acts of care in a culture shaped by individualism.

6. Momentum Dance Collective performance

All weekend, various times, The Nave

Through movement and design, “ You have this day, and maybe another ” explores the personal, communal — and sometimes radical — acts of care in a culture shaped by individualism. Audiences are invited to reflect on seasons of life, the passage of time and cycles of care.The show was created collaboratively by the Collective’s dancers and choreographers. The Saturday evening show includes a moderated Q&A with the show's artists. Tickets start at $25.

7. Black History Makers Ball

Saturday, 7 p.m., Anchorage Museum

This black tie event celebrates those who’ve made history. Along with dinner, music from the Soul Society of Alaska featuring Dawn McClain will keep the grooves going all night long. This event is open to those 21 and older. Individual tickets cost $135, get them here .

8. Wild Bird 101

Saturday, 10:30 a.m., Alaska Mill and Feed

You’ll learn about the types of birds that feed at our feeders, what seeds are best for your favorites and more. This class costs $10 . Get your ticket here .

Clark James Mishler Westchester's Family Skate is returning to the lagoon on Sat. from 1-3 p.m., and will repeat each Sat. through the end of February.

9. Family Skate

Saturday, 1-3 p.m., Westchester Lagoon

It’s the final Westchester Lagoon Family Skate of the season! Spend your afternoon skating, sipping free hot cocoa and vibing to music. There are also warming barrels if you need to heat up.

Feel free to bring your own skates, but there are also some available for children to borrow.

Have an event we should consider for The Anchorage Weekender? Email us at news@alaskapublic.org.