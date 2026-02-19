The Anchorage Weekender: Spenardi Gras, Anchorage Boat Show and 6 more local events

From dance floors to the wrestling ring, this weekend in Anchorage is packed.

Whether you’re in the mood for salsa lessons, a boat show stroll or Mardi Gras in Spenard, The Anchorage Weekender has you covered with eight local events.

1. Alaska Salsa Festival

Thursday, 8 p.m., Friday, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, 12 p.m., Sunday, 12 p.m., Alaska Dance Promotions

Heat up the weekend and show off your moves with the Alaska Salsa Festival . It’s a full weekend of dancing, instruction and live entertainment. Whether you’re new to salsa or an old pro, you can brush up on your technique or learn new skills. Local and international talent will be teaching and performing all weekend. You can wrap up the evenings by dancing the night away at parties each night.

Ticket options range from evening or daily passes to full festival or instruction only. A full festival pass costs $150, an evening-only pass is $50 and a workshops only pass is $110.

2. Anchorage Boat Show

Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Dena’ina Center

Get all the things you need for your high seas adventures and beyond from boats and motors to campers and ATVs. The Anchorage Boat Show promises all that and more. There will be food and drinks including a wine, beer and cider garden. Visitors can enter to win raffles for big ticket prizes and the kids can get safety instruction from the AK Boating Safety Office.

General admission is $10, kids under 12 are free. Seniors 65 and older are $5.

3. Downtown Rounds bar crawl

Friday, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., Pioneer Bar, Williwaw Social, Humpy’s Alehouse

There are plenty of reasons to drink these days, but if you want the chance at prizes, consider Downtown Rounds: a Friday night bar crawl series . Stop off at the Pioneer, Williwaw and Humpy’s to get unique food and drink specials. Have a bartender mark your map, turn it in at midnight and you’ll be entered to win cash or prizes.

4. 907 Pro Wrestling: It’s About Time

Saturday, 4 to 6 p.m., Arctic Rec Center

Are you not witnessing enough body slams in your day-to-day life? Join 907 Pro Wrestling and watch former WWE, Impact/TNA Wrestling and current New Japan Pro Wrestling star KUSHIDA make his Alaska debut. Other matches feature local favorites, including Midnight Sun Champion Brandon Steele, Chris Wilde and Reverend Theric Devine. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the bell rings at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20, kids 12 and under are $5 and military members get a discount with ID.

5. Junior Naturalist: Twilight Hike

Saturday, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Eagle River Nature Center

Every Saturday, your little outdoors person can do hands-on activities, guided exploration, creative projects and more at the Eagle River Nature Center. Elementary-aged kids will learn about Alaska’s plants and animals as well as the state’s environment and ecosystems. This Saturday, kids can experience an evening hike and learn about what cool things happen outside when the sun goes down. The event is free, but space is limited and registration is required beforehand.

6. Spenardi Gras

Saturday, 10 p.m., Koot’s

Celebrate Mardi Gras-style in Alaska with Spenardi Gras at Koot’s with the three Bs: booze, beads and best friends. Leave your inhibitions behind and join in on the debauchery with a spanking booth, photo booth and body shots. There will also be Mardi Gras-themed contests with cash prizes. The Stack and Red Flags will provide live music and DJ Blaque and DJ Lele will be kicking out the jams. Obviously this event is 21 and up.

7. Three Barons Renaissance Fair open casting call

Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m., Dave & Buster’s

Do you think you’re the type to slip on some tights, grab a sword or sing a jaunty ballad? If that sounds like your kind of a good time, you’re in luck. On Sunday, you can meet with the 3 Barons Renaissance Fair crew and find out if being a cast member this summer is for you. You won't need to prepare a monologue or show up in costume, but you will find out about the roles you could play, the time commitment and what it takes to get started. All identities and backgrounds are encouraged to try it out. Due to the location, anyone under 21 will need a guardian present.

8. Guns N’ Hoses charity hockey game

Sunday, 2:30 p.m., Sullivan Arena

Watch Team APD/Alaska Aces Alumni take on Team AFD to benefit Providence Children’s Hospital on Sunday for the annual Guns N’ Hoses hockey game . This heated rivalry will be fun for the whole family with intermissions featuring a demonstration by the APD SWAT and K-9 units and a youth scrimmage. There will be a teddy bear toss after the first goal, so the hospital asks to only bring new bears.

General admission is $10. Kids 10 and under get in free.

Have an event we should consider for The Anchorage Weekender? Email us at news@alaskapublic.org.