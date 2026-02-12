The Anchorage Weekender: Iron Dog, Galentine's shopping and 7 more local events

Love is in the air.

If you’re looking for last-minute date-night plans, The Anchorage Weekender has nine ideas. (And if you’re skipping the romance this year? No worries. We’ve got anti-Valentine’s day events, too.)

1. Bike to Work Day

Friday, 7-9 a.m., Chester Creek Trail

The city’s Winter Bike Fest continues with Bike to Work Day on Friday. Treat stations will be located along the Chester Creek Trail between Goose Lake and Westchester Lagoon. Everyone is welcome — whether you bike, walk or ski.

Here’s the map of treat stations to plan your route. (Be one of the first 60 riders to the Anchorage Health Department site to score free bike tire lights!)

2. Galentine's events

Friday, various times and locations

Galentine's is an unofficial holiday to celebrate female friendships, spurred by a line on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” in 2010. There’s several events in town this weekend to celebrate your closest friendships:



Sip on teas and indulge in treats at the Galentines Tea party at Highland Glen Lodge on Friday at 4 p.m. Tickets cost $75 and can be purchased here .



at Highland Glen Lodge on Friday at 4 p.m. Tickets cost $75 and can be purchased . Native Movement is hosting a Valentine Pop-Up on Friday at 1 p.m. Vendors will be selling frybread, along with various handmade goods.



on Friday at 1 p.m. Vendors will be selling frybread, along with various handmade goods. On Friday at 5 p.m., bring your gal pals to Double Shovel Cider Company’s Sip + Shop . Sip on cider, shop local vendors, and find something to treat yourself (or someone special).



. Sip on cider, shop local vendors, and find something to treat yourself (or someone special). The Alaskan Crafted Sweetheart Market at the Midtown Mall runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Local artisans will be selling fine arts and crafts, jewelry, various baked goods, and more.



at the Midtown Mall runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Local artisans will be selling fine arts and crafts, jewelry, various baked goods, and more. How about a sing-along brunch? This fundraiser for Hope Community Resources includes a brunch buffet and vibes, along with throwback hits from DJ Lefty. Organizers anchorage you to sing loud! This event is at 907 Alehouse on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets cost $40 and can be bought here . General admission seating is first-come, first-served, so come early for the best spot!

3. All-ages comedy show

Friday, 6:30 p.m., Williwaw Social

ComedySportz Anchorage is hosting a family-friendly, Cupid-inspired show. The fast-paced show involves teams of improvisers competing against each other under the direction of a referee. Your claps help determine a winner. General admission is $22, but there’s discounts for military members and children. Get yours here .

4. Anti-Valentine’s Day Dance Party

Friday, 10 p.m., Williwaw Social

This party will feature breakup anthems, like “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” by Taylor Swift and “thank u, next,” by Ariana Grande. DJ Remax will also be spinning other pop hits from Destiny’s Child, Sabrina Carpenter, Gwen Stefani and more. Whether you’re single or taken, all are welcome. This event is free and open to those 21+.

5. Iron Dog Race Start

Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Susitna Brewing Co. (5120 S. Big Lake Rd.)

The Iron Dog snowmachine kicks off in Big Lake with pre-race activities. It’s also a chance to meet racers, take photos, and feel the excitement as teams prepare to zoom over 2,300 miles of terrain. Racers will depart in two minute increments starting at 10 a.m.

6. Unangax Dance and Storytelling

Friday, 6-7:30 p.m., Alaska Native Heritage Center

This free, family-friendly event is a space for Unangax people to come and learn traditional stories and dances.

7. Be My Valentine Storytime

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Loussac Library

Make a Valentine’s Day craft, sing songs and gather for a storytime in the Learning Commons on the 4th floor of the library.

Ava White / AKPM A group practices the dragon dance on Feb. 8, 2025 for the upcoming Lunar New Year celebration. The dragon takes over a dozen people to hold, plus drummers.

8. Chinese New Year Celebration

Sunday, 12-4 p.m., Dimond High School

Gallop into the Year of the Horse with the Alaska Chinese Association, as they celebrate the holiday and 50 years of the organization. This event features cultural performances, authentic cuisine, local vendors, and activities for kids. The association is flying up dance groups from Portland for this event.Tickets for this event can be bought online or at the door. Tickets range from $17-29 depending on age, but there’s a discount if you’re an ACA member.

9. Little Shop of Horrors

Thursday-Saturday, 7 p.m., West Anchorage High School

This Broadway and sci-fi musical follows Seymour, a quiet flower shop assistant who discovers an unusual plant that only feeds on human flesh and blood. As the plant grows, business follows. But Seymour needs to find more bodies for the bloodthirsty plant. Find the program here .

The show runs about two hours with an intermission. Tickets cost $15 for adults or $10 for students, and can be bought online or at the door.

