The Anchorage Weekender: Improv comedy, pro wrestling and 6 more local events

It’s finally starting to feel like a true winter.

Whether you’re ready to hit the snow or catch a live show, The Anchorage Weekender rounded up eight exciting events happening around town.

1. New Moon Snowshoe Hike

Friday, 6 to 7 p.m., Campbell Creek Science Center

There won't be any sparkly vampires or hunky werewolves on this twilight outing, but there will be a new moon to enjoy. Snowshoe through Campbell Tract ’s beauty while learning about nature. All skill levels are welcome to participate in the approximately one-mile jaunt and snowshoes will be provided if you don’t have your own. Dress for the conditions, but if there is no snow the event will switch to a hike. The event costs $5 and you can register here .

2. Scared Scriptless Improv Comedy

Friday, 6 p.m. & 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 p.m., The Nave

If you like improv comedy, you are in luck this weekend . On Friday at The Nave you can see the Scared Scriptless Student Showcase featuring Anchorage’s newest batch of improvisors playing for your entertainment. 201 class showcase starts at 6 p.m. and the 401 class showcase starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 for one show or $16 for both. On Saturday at The Nave you can watch the first official Scared Scriptless performance of the year featuring mocktails from Mixology Mobile Bar and Glory Crown Charcuterie. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance and limited quantities will be available at the door for $20.

3. Midnight Sun Theater’s Serial Bowl: Episode 2

Friday and Saturday, 7 to 9 p.m., Jerry Harper Studio, UAA (3700 Alumni Dr.)

Is a play’s three-act structure just too many acts? How about half a dozen one-act plays that you get to decide which one was the best? Or how about the best scripts eventually turning into a full-fledged three-act play? That's what’s happening with Midnight Sun Theater’s second episode of their Serial Bowl Festival on Friday and Saturday at UAA. The best scripts from the previous festival were chosen to add a second act to their piece to be performed this weekend. The two best plays from this batch will be selected to add a third act to their story and will ultimately result in two full-length plays with performances in March. Tickets are $30 with student, senior and first-responder discounts.

4. Seed Starting 101 Class

Saturday, 10:30 a.m., Alaska Mill and Feed classroom

It’s never too early to get excited for the growing season. Learn about the basics of starting seeds on Saturday, like interpreting seed packet information, types of light sources, growing mediums and more. You can also get some practice by planting seeds and get tips on how to care for them until they grow into a plant.

The class costs $5, but attendees will receive a $5 coupon to use in the retail store. Space is limited so make sure to register early . The class will be at Alaska Mill and Feed’s classroom down the street from the store (1501 E 1st Ave).

5. 907 Pro Wrestling: New Year’s Wrestlution

Saturday, 3 to 6 p.m., The Arctic Rec Center

Was one of your New Year’s resolutions to witness more body slams in 2026? Well, you can join 907 Pro Wrestling for its third New Year’s Wrestlution event on Saturday at the Arctic Rec Center. Witness “Justified” JP Grayson return to Alaska for his 6th appearance and prepare for the Wrestlution Rumble, featuring the most participants to ever appear in a 907 Wrestling match. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the bell rings at 4 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults, kids 12 and under are $5 and members of the military get a discount with ID.

6. The Song of Poetry: A Voice Recital

Saturday, 7:30 p.m., UAA Recital Hall

Enjoy a unique concert of pieces for voice, flute and piano that are rarely heard this Saturday at UAA. Soprano Mari Hahn and baritone Ken Diemer will perform duets by Peter Cornelius, Robert Schumann and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. Laura Koenig will play flute with Hahn for works by André Caplet and Maurice Ravel. Virtuosic pianist Timothy Smith will bring his skills to the keys and dancer/choreographer Katie O’Loughlin will add a visual element to the performance. Tickets start at $29.50 with reduced prices for seniors, military and UAA students with ID.

7. Dragon and Lion Dance Training

Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m., Asian Cultural Center (1501 E 1st Ave.)

While you might not want to dance with a lion or dragon, you might want to dance like one. On Sunday you can join the Alaska Chinese Association for its Dragon and Lion Dance training sessions . Get hands-on experience and learn about the history of this physical and challenging art form. Participants in training will get the chance to perform the Lion Dance for an upcoming Chinese New Year on Feb. 15. Sessions are on Sunday afternoons until the event.

8. Outdoor Film Series at Cuddy Park

Sunday, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Bundle up and head to Cuddy Park on Sunday for free films as the amphitheater turns into an outdoor movie theater. Watch local films from See Stories and other Alaska filmmakers. There will be free snacks and hot drinks. The event is weather dependent and will be canceled for temps less than 15 degrees, heavy snowfall or strong winds. The film series will continue every Sunday through Feb. 8.

Have an event we should consider for The Anchorage Weekender? Email us at news@alaskapublic.org.