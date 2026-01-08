The Anchorage Weekender: A family skate, an art crawl and 7 more local events

The record-breaking snow and frigid cold aren’t slowing anything down.

Whether you’re looking to get outside and embrace the powder or cozy up indoors, The Anchorage Weekender rounded up nine things to do in the city.

Press Freedom in Alaska

Thursday, 6 p.m., 49th State Brewing

Join a discussion on what it takes to keep local news independent in Alaska, including threats to editorial freedom, why local news matters and how reporters maintain trust. This event is hosted by Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Center for Excellence in Journalism.

Instead of tickets, consider making a $25 donation here .

Intro to Cross-Country Skiing

Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m., Campbell Creek Science Center

Thursday will be chilly – the forecast calls for a high of minus 3. Bundle up and learn how to cross-country ski at the Campbell Creek Science Center. All you need to bring is your gear and a ready-to-learn attitude, no experience is needed. (If you don’t have your own gear, you can rent equipment through Alaska Outdoor Gear Rental or The Hoarding Marmot .)

Organizers say this class is open to those 8 and older. You’ll be outside almost the entire time, so be sure to dress warm. Tickets cost $10 and you can buy them at recreation.gov .

Anchorage Wolverines at the Sully

Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Sullivan Arena

The Anchorage Wolverines are back on their home ice after a few weeks away, facing off Thursday against the Kenai River Brown Bears. Tickets range in price depending on where you sit, but general admission is $10. Get tickets at the door or in advance online . Next week, they’re facing the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.

First responders ski free

Friday, all day at Alyeska

First responders and support workers can ski for free all day Friday at Alyeska Resort in Girdwood. To get your free lift ticket, bring your employee ID or credential to the Tram Ticket Office or Daylodge.

All-ages comedy show

Friday, 7 p.m., Williwaw

ComedySportz Anchorage is hosting its first comedy show at Williwaw Social on Friday. During this fast-paced family-friendly show, two teams of improvisers will compete against each other under direction from a referee. The audience’s claps help determine the winner. There are several matches – each is fully interactive. And because it’s all improvised, you won't see the same thing twice.

Tickets cost $22, but there are discounts for military members and children. Get them here .

Overland! at the PAC

Friday, 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center

Overland! is a comedy set in 1910, following Blanch Stuart Scott as she sets out to become one of the first women to drive across the United States — accompanied by a reporter. But when the duo picks up a mysterious third passenger, will they make it to the finish line? This one-night performance at the Performing Arts Center is a fundraiser, before the show travels to New York City. Tickets cost $30, but kids 2 and under are free. Get yours here .

SpenART Crawl

Saturday, 6-10 p.m., The Nave

It’s time for the third annual SpenART Crawl . This is a free, all-ages community event that features dozens of local vendors and food. Find a list of vendors here .

Be sure to check out the legendary Spenard palm tree that was reinstalled in October. It’s on the corner of Spenard Road and 30th Avenue – you can’t miss it.

Westchester Family Skate

Saturday, 1-3 p.m., Westchester Lagoon

Bring your family and friends to Westchester Lagoon for fun on the ice. This free event has hot chocolate, music and warming barrels. If you need assistance, skating seals will be available to glide with. There will be free skates for kids to borrow.This event repeats every Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. through Feb. 28.

Outdoor film series

Sunday, 6 p.m., Cuddy Park

For the next five weeks, Cuddy Park will transform into an open-air movie theatre. This free event features work created by Alaska filmmakers and films from participants in See Stories , which aims to build inclusive community through storytelling.

Each Sunday through Feb. 8, enjoy movies, hot drinks and snacks. Be sure to dress for the weather – this is an outdoor event. This event will be canceled if it’s under 15 degrees, if there’s heavy snowfall or strong winds.

Have an event we should consider for The Anchorage Weekender? Email us at news@alaskapublic.org.