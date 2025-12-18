The Anchorage Weekender: Winter solstice celebrations, Santa sightings and 9 more local events

You snow the drill.

Whether you’re chasing daylight, holiday lights or a photo with Santa, we’ve rounded up 11 ways to get into the spirit this weekend around Anchorage.

(Also: Heads up! Your Anchorage Weekender is taking a short break next week. We’ll be back on Dec. 30 with ideas for ringing in the New Year. See you then!)

1. Winter Solstice Festival

Anchorage starts gaining daylight back next week – but the city is celebrating the shortest day of the year on Friday with the Winter Solstice Festival at Cuddy Park in Midtown from 5 to 8 p.m. Bring your ice skates to skate the oval and listen to holiday music. Or, warm up by the fire while sipping hot chocolate. There’s also horse-drawn wagon rides, a photo booth and more.

Be sure to Meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus and their reindeer before they take off to deliver presents on Christmas Day.

This event is free. Food trucks will have food available for purchase.

2. The Longest Winter Night

The Alaska Botanical Garden is celebrating the winter solstice on Saturday with a lantern walk at 5 and 7 p.m. The Longest Winter Night features an outdoor movie and popcorn. Plus, the gardens have been transformed into a winter wonderland with tons of festive lights.

There’s also a beer garden for those 21 and older with local brews from Cynosure Brewing and Hive Mind Meadery. Drink tickets cost $6 each, and there’s a limit of two per person. Disposable cups won’t be provided – organizers ask to please bring your own. Hot beverages are available for purchase in the greenhouse.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and cost $16 for non-members. Members pay $10, and kids younger than 6 are free. Get your tickets here .

3. Film Screening: ‘Ocean with David Attenborough’

“ Ocean with David Attenborough ” dives into the Earth's oceans – sharing both the beauty of the sea and the way humans are impacting it. The film allows viewers to reflect on the significance of the world’s oceans, and what humans can do to protect them. This event is at the Loussac Library on Saturday at 3 p.m. and includes a film screening, Q&A session and door prizes.

4. The Nutcracker

The Anchorage Ballet has multiple performances of The Nutcracker at the Performing Arts Center this weekend. This classic holiday show follows the story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as they journey through various adventures, including the Land of the Sweets. Tickets for this event start at $40.50 and can be purchased here .

5. Downtown Holiday Lights Tour

Everyone is invited to the free Downtown Holiday Lights Hop-On Tour on Saturday between 2 and 5:30 p.m.

You can hop on and off the Welcome Anchorage van as it stops at a handful of festive downtown destinations, including the Gingerbread displays at the Hotel Captain Cook and the iconic holiday tree in the center of Town Square. Another stop is the Ulu Factory, where you can sip hot cocoa, eat cookies and take photos with the Grinch.

Find more information about the tour stops here .

Here's a map of Christmas light displays from Anchorage to the Matanuska Susitna Valley.

6. A Very Reggae Christmas

Reggae band H3 will be rocking Williwaw Social on Saturday from 7 to 10:30 p.m. with a dance party in celebration of the Christmas season. There’s no cover charge for A Very Reggae Christmas . Beer, cocktails and food are available for purchase. This event is open to those 21+.

7. Family Holiday Pops

Hundreds of local musicians and singers will share holiday cheer at Family Holiday Pops , a family-friendly event where you can enjoy some of your favorite holiday music. Plus, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the lobby afterward – be sure to tell them what you want for Christmas! This event is at the Performing Arts Center on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Tickets for this event start at $39. Get them here . Kids under the age of 16 must attend with an adult 21 or older.

8. Christmas for the Animals

Holidays aren’t just for humans. The Alaska Zoo is hosting Christmas for the Animals on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring food donations on a sled, then drop them in the large stockings hung at the animal habitats. Large or heavy items can be dropped off near the admissions entrance.

The zoo’s wishlist includes frozen fish, produce, graham crackers, spices and whipped cream. Find a full list here .

Then, from 5 to 8 p.m., the area illuminates for Zoo Lights . Walk the zoo trails, visit animals and look at festive holiday lights.

Members get in free all day, including Zoo Lights. Admission cost depends on residency and age, but is free if you bring a bag or sled of food for the animals. Find ticket information here .

9. Winter Solstice Celebration at Hilltop

Winter Solstice is on Sunday – and Hilltop Ski Area is having a huge celebration all day. The lifts start spinning at 9 a.m., so you can get some runs in early. At 1 p.m., enjoy a photo booth, hot chocolate, s’mores, cookies and food trucks. Santa and his reindeer will swing by at 3 p.m. Then, there’s torch light skiing at 4 p.m., followed by a torch light parade and fireworks at 5 p.m. This event is free, but you’ll need to purchase a ticket or pass to ski or snowboard.

Santa Claus [Dan Bale] at the Anchorage Bass Pro Shop in 2016. (Photo by Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media)

10. Looking to meet Santa?

Santa is a busy guy, especially during the holidays – but you can meet him through Christmas Eve at the locations below:



When you meet Santa at the Midtown Mall , you’ll get a digital photo you can download for free online. Additional prints are available for purchase. Be sure to check exactly when he’ll make an appearance here .

, you’ll get a digital photo you can download for free online. Additional prints are available for purchase. Be sure to check exactly when he’ll make an appearance . You need to schedule your free Santa visit at Bass Pro Shops in advance. You’ll get a free 4x6 photo, along with a free video. Appointments run all day.

your free Santa visit at in advance. You’ll get a free 4x6 photo, along with a free video. Appointments run all day. Santa is also at the Dimond Center , and his helpers appreciate bringing non-perishable food donations to benefit the Food Bank of Alaska. After taking your free photo, enter it in the mall’s Christmas Photo Contest for a chance to win a $150 gift card.

, and his helpers appreciate bringing non-perishable food donations to benefit the Food Bank of Alaska. After taking your free photo, enter it in the mall’s for a chance to win a $150 gift card. If you’re downtown, head to The Hotel Captain Cook to meet Santa in the lobby from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. While you’re there, you can also check out the elaborate gingerbread village .

to meet Santa in the lobby from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. While you’re there, you can also check out . Be prepared, he’s a mean one. But you can meet the Grinch at 6th Avenue Outfitters on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Along with photos, enjoy donuts and hot chocolate. No tickets or reservations are necessary.

11. Holiday Markets

Found yourself last-minute gift shopping? Consider supporting local makers at markets throughout the city.



Double Shovel Cider Co.’s Sip + Shop series runs through this weekend from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Sip cider while shopping local vendors selling a variety of handcrafted goods, gifts and treats.

Sip + Shop series runs through this weekend from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Sip cider while shopping local vendors selling a variety of handcrafted goods, gifts and treats. Local artist Amanda Rose Warren is hosting a holiday market at her studio at 6407 Brayton Dr. on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s her final event before closing for the holidays. Enjoy live holiday music and a hot cocoa bar while finishing your holiday shopping.

is hosting a holiday market at her studio at 6407 Brayton Dr. on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s her final event before closing for the holidays. Enjoy live holiday music and a hot cocoa bar while finishing your holiday shopping. Downtown at Bottoms Up Boutique , five artists will be selling their creations on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

, five artists will be selling their creations on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sullivan Arena, shop local vendors at the Last Chance Holiday Market . Admission for this event is $7. Dozens of makers will be selling goods, including furs, jewelry, crafts and more.

