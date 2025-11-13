The Anchorage Weekender: A handbook to holiday markets, a ‘Brewery Brawl’ and 6 more local events

We’re nearly halfway through November, and the holiday season is right around the corner.

Whether you’re ready to kick off your gift shopping or just looking to unwind, The Anchorage Weekender has you covered.

Here are eight events happening this weekend:

1. Behind the Scenes with the Smithsonian

Learn about the work the Smithsonian Arctic Studies Center does in Alaska at the Anchorage Museum on Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Staff will give an inside look at research and programs. Registration isn’t required for this free program.

Stick around to watch a screening of “Attla” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This film tells the story of the late George Attla, an Alaska Native musher known as the “Huslia Hustler” who won more Fur Rendezvous World Championships than any other musher to date. This event costs $8, or $5 for museum members. Registration is required – do that here .

2. Western Alaska Disaster Relief Fundraiser

The Alaska Native Heritage Center is hosting a community fundraiser on Friday from 6–9 p.m. All proceeds will support the Western Alaska Disaster Relief Fund, which provides necessities such as winter gear and other essentials to families displaced by Typhoon Halong.

The evening will include a silent auction, raffle, spaghetti feed, cake walk and Alaska Native dance performances. Guests are encouraged to contribute through on-site cash donations or by donating online.

The event is co-hosted by the Calista Corporation, Cook Inlet Housing Authority, Southcentral Foundation, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, Cook Inlet Tribal Council, Inc., Gabriel Layman, Native Peoples Action and Alex McKay.

3. Western Alaska Benefit Concert

There's another fundraiser for Western Alaska this weekend and it's at Williwaw. The Relief for Western Alaska Benefit Concert event is Saturday from 2 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $18, you can get them here .

Musicians, artists and community members will come together on Saturday to support those affected by Typhoon Halong. There will be music from over a dozen artists and bands, including Hope Social Club, H3 and the Roland Roberts Band.

Can’t make it to the fundraiser or the concert? Here’s a list of other ways you can help storm survivors.

4. Brewery Brawl

Watch skaters from across the state duke it out on the track at Rage City Roller Derby’s annual Brewery Brawl . Local sips from Ravens Ring and Double Shovel Cider Co. will be available for purchase. There’s also giveaways, a half-time show and much more.

It’s at the O’Malley Sports Center on Saturday. Doors open at 5 p.m., with wheels to start rolling at 6 p.m. Tickets for kids cost about $7, and adults are just over $14. Get tickets here .

5. This weekend’s holiday market handbook

It’s time for holiday markets in the city. Here are a few places to shop this weekend:

Everything sold at the Products with Purpose Christmas Market is handcrafted by survivors of human trafficking, or created by those dedicated to healing and empowerment. This one-day market is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Refuge Coffee Collaboration at 3309 Spenard Rd.



is handcrafted by survivors of human trafficking, or created by those dedicated to healing and empowerment. This one-day market is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Refuge Coffee Collaboration at 3309 Spenard Rd. The Homestead Holiday Bazaar in Eagle River is located at 18001 Baranoff St. It’s on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



in Eagle River is located at 18001 Baranoff St. It’s on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Still got some shopping in you? The annual Celebration of Alaska Native Art is a day packed full of art, community and culture. It’s a great opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind gifts for those on your shopping list, from handmade artwork to jewelry and more. It’s on Saturday at the Arctic Rec Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



is a day packed full of art, community and culture. It’s a great opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind gifts for those on your shopping list, from handmade artwork to jewelry and more. It’s on Saturday at the Arctic Rec Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop Black-owned businesses at the Alaska Black Business Expo: Holiday Bazaar on Saturday at the Alaska Native Heritage Center from 1 to 5 p.m. This is a free event and open to all ages. Along with shopping, attendees can enjoy gift wrapping, holiday movies and activities for children and more.



on Saturday at the Alaska Native Heritage Center from 1 to 5 p.m. This is a free event and open to all ages. Along with shopping, attendees can enjoy gift wrapping, holiday movies and activities for children and more. There’s also the weekly Alaskan Crafted Fall Markets at the Midtown Mall each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each weekend, vendors pack the mall to sell local goods, including baked treats, jewelry, candles, toys and more.



at the Midtown Mall each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each weekend, vendors pack the mall to sell local goods, including baked treats, jewelry, candles, toys and more. On Sunday at Odd Man Rush Brewing in Eagle River, there’s an indoor holiday market with local vendors, brews, and food trucks on-site.

6. Coffee with a Veteran

Veteran’s Day was on Tuesday, but you can have Coffee with a Veteran each Saturday at 10 a.m. at Black Birch Books in Wasilla. It’s a time to have discussions over free coffee and locally-made donuts. All are invited.

7. Disney’s “Dare to Dream, Jr.”

Young performers bring Disney’s stories and songs to life at “Dare to Dream, Jr.” More than 50 local kids and 10 artists contributed to this show, which features music from “The Princess and the Frog,” “Encanto,” “Coco” and more. The show is at the UAA Fine Arts Building at 3700 Alumni Dr.

Several showtimes are available: Friday and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets range in prices – starting at $17 for kids and seniors, and $20 for adults. Children 2 and younger are free.

8. Free Concert: Phantom

The Anchorage Community Concert Band’s show, Phantom , features music from “The Phantom of the Opera,” along with other composers. No tickets are required for this free show, but seats are first come first served. It’s at the Performing Arts Center on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Have an event we should consider for The Anchorage Weekender? Email us at news@alaskapublic.org.