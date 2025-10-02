The Anchorage Weekender: A pumpkin patch, a ski swap and 7 more local events

It’s October, and Anchorage is embracing the spooky season.

From a BOOtanical garden to a scavenger hunt downtown, The Anchorage Weekender rounded up nine ways to kick off the first weekend of October.

1. First Friday

Admission is free to the Anchorage Museum on each First Friday of the month between 6 and 9 p.m. and there’s a lot going on:

Head to the planetarium to watch “Rapid Space Shorts” starting at 6:30 p.m. and repeating every half-hour. Get your free ticket at the front desk after 6 p.m.



Immerse yourself in Latin American heritage while shopping the Feria Arteseanal (Craft Fair) throughout the evening. Booths will feature traditional crafts, history and hand-made art. The program is full of live music, delicious food and cultural expression.



Attend the closing ceremony of the Nuestra Huella exhibition , and participate in a hands-on activity in the Art Lab.

Meanwhile, local artist Duke Russell , who’s known for his paintings of the city’s most iconic places, has been working on some landscape pieces. Shop his original art, prints, stickers and more from 4 to 8 p.m. at Cabin Fever.

At Stephan Fine Arts in the Captain Cook Hotel, view art from Noel Perez Delgado , Bethany Waggoner and Jenn Bravo-Grulkey .

AK Cycle Chic at 908 W. Northern Lights Blvd. is featuring two artists on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Melissa Mitchell, of Hope Social Club , will be doing a solo show. Kristin Vantrease of Adrift Prints will share her artwork inspired by hiking, biking and skiing in the backcountry.

Annie Brace of Corso Graphics will have new original artwork available down the road at Dos Manos Gallery at 1317 W. Northern Lights Blvd. from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The exhibition, Ruminate , gathers pieces that were returned to after sitting in the “almost” pile.

2. BOOtanical Garden

The Alaska Botanical Garden is celebrating the spooky season early by transforming into the BOOtanical Garden each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 19. Take a stroll through the garden and encounter harvest-themed displays.

Each Saturday offers a different workshop at 1 p.m.:

Oct. 4: Pumpkin Houses

Oct. 11: Haunted Cauldrons

Oct. 18: Seed Saving Workshop

The event costs $8 per person, but is free for members and kids under the age of 6.

3. Pumpkin patch

Pumpkins are a staple during the autumn season – from carving to baking. Each Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. through Oct. 26, you can bring the entire family to visit the Great Pumpkin Patch at 49th State Brewing.

There’s Halloween-themed games, vendors, food, drinks and more. You can also purchase a pumpkin for $12, or $8 if you make a food or beverage purchase.

4. Zine Thing Fling Ding

Head to the Seed Lab downtown on Friday and Saturday for the city’s second annual celebration of DIY publishing, creativity and comics. Zine Thing Fling Ding runs Friday from 5 to 10 p.m., and starts with a brainstorming session. Local band Chubby Bird will play the tunes starting at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday is an open studio day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., where you can work on your own projects or get support from team members. There’s also a few free workshops with local comic artists. Check them out here .

5. Rediscover Downtown Anchorage

Many downtown businesses are participating in a scavenger hunt on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. as a way to encourage residents to Rediscover Downtown Anchorage.

Pick up your event passport at the Wildbirch Hotel. You can pick your adventure: Foodie finds, history and art, boutique shopping, nightlife or family fun. Participants will collect five stamps at participating businesses, then return their passport to the Wildbirch. Passports that’re handed in will be entered to win a prize, which will be drawn for on Oct. 6.

6. AK Ski Swap

It’ll be winter before we know it, so head to the annual AK Ski Swap at the Alaska Airlines Center on Saturday to shop for winter gear. Have equipment you’re looking to get rid of? You can register in advance to sell it at the event.

The sale runs from noon to 4 p.m., but you can get discounts of up to 50% off if you go within the last hour.

7. College of Business and Public Policy Showcase

The University of Alaska Anchorage’s College of Business and Public Policy Showcase is a chance to share ideas, celebrate leadership and spark the conversation that shapes success in the state.

Panel discussions will feature voices from various industries and communities across the state. Topics will include overcoming challenges, responsibility developing Alaska’s resources and building a sustainable economy for the future.

The event on Saturday runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the Edward and Cathryn Rasmuson Hall. It’s open to those 21 and older. Tickets are $50.

8. Trunk or Treat with the Trades

Trunk or Treat with the Trades on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. outside of the Morris Alaska building at 301 Arctic Slope Ave. It’s a chance to learn about the trades while also getting a head start on the Halloween candy.

There will be a toy drive to support the Kayden Kalus Mission, which is kickstarting its toy drive for the children’s hospital.

9. Fall Festival

VOA Alaska is hosting its annual Fall Festival at The Nave in Spenard on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. This free event is open to everyone, so bring the entire family for food, live music, a community art project and kids’ games.

You’ll also have the chance to connect with community resources that support youth, families and overall wellness.

Have an event we should consider for The Anchorage Weekender? Email us at news@alaskapublic.org.