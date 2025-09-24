The Anchorage Weekender: Celebrating public lands, a ‘Flix Fest’ and 7 more local events

Fall is in the air, and the final weekend of September is full of reasons to get out and enjoy it.

In this edition of the Anchorage Weekender, we’ve got outdoor movies, indoor markets and everything in between.

1. Neighborhood Flix Fest

The projectors will be rolling across the city on Thursday for the Neighborhood Flix Fest . Here’s the lineup:

Rooftop, 5th Avenue Parking Garage - "The Princess Bride"

Government Hill Commons - "Ghostbusters"

Fire Island Bakeshop in Airport Heights - "Ratatouille"

South Restaurant and Coffeehouse - “Young Frankenstein”

Bluewater Basecamp - “The Goonies”

Rabbit Creek - “The Princess Bride”

Girdwood Brewing Co. -"The Princess Bride"

The movies start at 6:30 p.m., but go early to secure your spot. Be sure to dress for the weather – the forecast calls for a chance of rain and a high in the mid-50s.

2. Banff Film Festival

The annual Banff Film Festival features films about mountain sports and culture from around the globe. It’s at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium on the University of Alaska Anchorage campus on Friday at 7 p.m.

If you buy a ticket in advance , the event costs $5 for UAA students with a valid I.D., $10 for youth and $20 for non-students. Tickets are an additional $5 at the door.

3. Oktoberfest at Alyeska

There’s just over a week left of Oktoberfest , so head out to Alyeska Resort in Girdwood this weekend for the festivities, including a beer hall, family-friendly games and authentic German food. The free event is open Saturday and Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m.

Among the days’ happenings: On Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Daylodge Beer Haul, compete in the USSA National Steinholding Championship for a chance to represent Alaska at the championships in November. The strongest man and woman will earn a spot, along with bragging rights.

On Saturday, the animals from the Alaska Potbelly Pig Rescue will make an appearance – from rabbits to goats and, of course, pigs! Be sure to stick around for the yodeling contest at 9 p.m.

Also, wear your lederhosen and dirndl, because there’s a daily “Best Fest Dressed Contest.” There will be live music from Alaska Blaskapella and Alaska Main Squeeze.

Jennifer Brown / Standing Together Against Rape (STAR, Inc.) People walking in pink high heels at the 2024 Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event at the Dimond Center in Anchorage. The event is a celebration of community, advocacy and solidarity, says an organizer.

4. Run for a cause

Have fun while you’re on a run this weekend by helping local causes.

On Friday at 6 p.m., Run Against Hunger through the trails surrounding the UAA campus. Whether you’re alumni, faculty or a community member, everybody is welcome to walk or run the 3-mile course. Runners meet at the Alaska Airlines Center. The run costs $35, or $5 if you’re a student. Deals for staff, faculty and military are available. This event raises money to support food insecurity on campus, which nearly 45% of UAA students face. Show off your Seawolf swag by wearing green and gold for a chance to win prizes.

On Saturday is the annual 5K Run for Healing, Run for Justice . It’s a community-centered day of healing and awareness, while honoring missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit people and relatives. Participants can choose a 5K timed run, or walk or run the untimed mile. Pre-race activities start at 11 a.m. at the Kincaid Park Chalet, followed by races at noon. Registration is free.

There’s also the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event at the Dimond Center on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This 1-mile walk brings together community members to raise awareness and money to end sexual violence. Adults pay $25, students pay $10 and children 10 and younger are free. Register here . Proceeds from the event will support STAR client services and prevention programs.

A whale surfaces in Glacier Bay in July 2023. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

5. Celebrate public lands

Saturday is National Public Lands Day – and Alaska has a lot of them.

Spend the morning volunteering at the Bureau of Land Management Campbell Tract by planting native plants, repainting trail posts and more. The forecast calls for rain – be sure to dress for the weather. All equipment, including work gloves, is included. A free lunch is provided for those helping out. Register for the event at the Campbell Creek Science Center on Saturday at 8:30 a.m., with volunteer work to follow. RSVP here .

Or, help out on the Middle Fork Trail . Volunteers will hike down Powerline Pass to the Middle Fork Junction, where various trail repairs will be made. Volunteers should be able to hike up to 3 miles and work for six hours. Meet at the Glen Alps lower parking lot at 8:30 a.m. The event is open to folks ages 12 and older. Volunteers under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian present. RSVP here .

If you’re looking for a road trip, you can take a Cruise for Public Lands in Seward. Cruisers meet at the Seward Harbor 360 Hotel by 3 p.m. for a three and a half hour cruise through Resurrection Bay – sailing past coves, cliffs and potentially some marine mammals. The event costs $99 for adults and $49.50 for children. All tickets come with complimentary food, with beverages available for purchase. Get tickets and find more information here .

6. Nordic Market

It’s time for the 29th annual Nordic Market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sons of Norway Viking Hall at 8141 Briarwood St. Shop the Scandinavian bazaar and eat local food.

7. Food and Wine Festival

The Anchorage Food and Wine Festival helps connect cancer patients with free resources, and the event is celebrating 40 years. Try premium wines, eat cuisine crafted by local chefs, bid in a silent auction and more.

This black-tie optional event is at The Hotel Captain Cook on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

8. Basically Bach

Hear the sounds of Basically Bach on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Central Lutheran Church off 15th Avenue. The concert includes baroque music performed on authentic instruments and trivia about the original festival. The event features the Anchorage Festival of Music Baroque Ensemble, and a few special guests.

Tickets cost $45 for general admission but discounts are available for students and seniors. Get them here .

Brooks Falls at Katmai National Park and Preserve (Brian Venua/KMXT)

9. Vote in Fat Bear Week

How about a virtual event? Alaska’s Fat Bear Week bracket came out earlier this week – and these chunks are facing off to be the fattest bear in Katmai National Park and Preserve. There are some familiar faces this year, including Chunk (32) and Grazer (128).

Vote for your favorite big bear here by Tuesday at 5 p.m. A winner will be announced shortly after.

Have an event we should consider for The Anchorage Weekender? Email us at news@alaskapublic.org.