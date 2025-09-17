The Anchorage Weekender: News and Brews trivia, a dachshund parade and 7 more local event

This September has been full of cloudy days, but the Anchorage Weekender wants to help you make it a month to remember .

Here are eight things to do this weekend.

1. Join us at News and Brews trivia

A quick plug for our own upcoming event: Come hang out with Alaska Public Media reporters at our second News & Brews trivia on Thursday at Onsite Brewing in Midtown!

It starts at 5:30 p.m. with a casual meet-and-greet with the news team. Then at 6 p.m., test your knowledge on local news, Alaska history and state facts with Nerdvana Trivia.

This event is free and open to everyone (though drinks aren’t included). Yeti Dogs food truck will also be onsite for the evening. Parking is limited, so carpooling is recommended. Show up early to make sure you have a spot.

2. Third Thursday at Anchorage Museum

On the third Thursday of each month, you can get into the Anchorage Museum for $5.

While there, check out “Our World, Our Responsibility” on the first floor of the building. This exhibit is up through the end of the month, and is part of the museum’s Teen Climate Communicators program, which encourages participants to translate their thoughts and feelings about climate change into various art forms.

If you know a teen that’s interested in the Teen Climate Communicators program, they can apply here .

3. End of summer concert

This summer has been full of events – outdoor markets, kids activities and more. Williwaw is celebrating by throwing an End of Summer Free Concert on Friday from 5 to 10:30 p.m. This event is free and open to all.

The lineup includes H3, Nervis Rex and I Like Robots. Show up to dance, drink and celebrate the community. Minors can attend with a parent or legal guardian.

Amy Mostafa / Alaska Public Media H3's George Noga (left), Shaun Pacarro (center), Alex Cruver (right) and Lee Thompson (back) overlook a crowd at an Anchorage Live After Five concert on June 20, 2023.

4. Alaska Heart Run and Walk

On Saturday, you can join the American Heart Association for their annual Alaska Heart Run and Walk at the Alaska Airlines Center. The forecast calls for rain, so be sure to dress for the weather!

Participants can choose a 5K run (timed and untimed), along with a 5K or 3K walk. Opening ceremonies kick off at 9 a.m., followed by the 5K timed run at 9:30 a.m. The untimed 5K and 3K walks start at 10 a.m.

Register online as a team or solo. You can also register at the event starting at 7 a.m. Prices range from $35 to $45 depending on your age and which race you compete in.

5. TREND Fashion Show

The TREND Alaska Fashion Show on Saturday at the Performing Arts Center features over 20 local designers. Wear your favorite gown and enjoy performances during the show. A reception starts at 6 p.m., followed by doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

The event is open to those 21 and older. Tickets start at $100 per person. Buy them here.

6. Fall Markets

Fall is in full swing – and so are the markets.

Double Shovel Cider Co.’s Fall Market is on Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. at 502 W. 58th Ave. They’ll have cold and hot ciders for sale to sip while shopping. It’s a chance to support small – from local makers and artisans to food.

Then swing over to Green Connection on 15th Avenue from noon to 5 p.m. for their annual Fall Equinox Market to browse locally handmade art, pottery, knits and more.

Each Saturday inside the Midtown Mall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can celebrate the season with the Alaskan Crafted Fall Market . Shop Alaska Native artwork, baked goods, candles and more.

There’s only two more chances to catch the Harvest Festival at Pyrah’s Pioneer Peak Farm – this Saturday and Sept. 27th, both from noon to 6 p.m. It’s also the festival’s 20th anniversary! This family-friendly event has a pumpkin patch, hayrides, balloon art, live entertainment, farm animals and so much more.

7. An Oktoberfest dachshund parade

Oktoberfest is here, and if you’re looking to celebrate, head out to Girdwood Brewing Company on Saturday for a day packed full of entertainment.

A special beer for the event, FestBeär and steins will be available starting at 11 a.m., along with food trucks Blue Rista and Brueskis.

Festivities continue with “Alaska’s best Dachshund Parade." Pups meet up at Town Square around noon. Then at 2 p.m., they’ll parade to the brewery before racing at 3:30 p.m.

Live music kicks off at 6 p.m. with Hot Dish, followed by a stein holding contest at 7 p.m. Parking is limited, so carpool if you can.

8. Garlic Day

Stop by the Anchorage Botanical Garden on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. for Garlic Day : Tasting & Sales Kickoff event. You can shop for garlic to plant at home, and sample variations of garlic on fresh sourdough bread. A few local bakeries will be selling their goods, too.

Nearly a dozen varieties are available for purchase.

9. Infant clothing swap

Do you have bags of baby clothes you’re looking to get rid of? Consider taking them to the Infant Clothing & Gear Swap on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Workshop, located at 1120 Huffman Rd.

Swap gently used infant clothes with sizes from preemie to 2T, along with baby carriers, play pens and infant gear.

Have an event we should consider for The Anchorage Weekender? Email us at news@alaskapublic.org.