The Anchorage Weekender: Indigenous naming ceremonies, a Pirate Festival and 9 more local events

It’s fall in Alaska — and there are so many things to do!

Whether you’re looking to soak in the cooler temperatures outside or want to find a cozy activity inside, The Anchorage Weekender has you covered. Here are 11 can’t-miss events around the city this weekend.

1. Booch for Books

It’s Library Card Sign-Up Month, and the Anchorage Public Library is partnering with Zip Kombucha for a Booch for Books tasting. Sips will be available for purchase at Zip off of Schoon Street on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Library cardholders get a 10% discount.

There’s even a limited edition library flavor: “To Chai For.”

You’ll get a book recommendation based on which kombucha you’re drinking — and if you’re a fan, you can check it out to finish at home. Attendants must be 21, or be accompanied by an adult.

2. Public Lands Pint Night

Head to Double Shovel Cider Company in Midtown for Public Lands Pint Night on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. The evening’s theme is Navigating a Changing Arctic: Understanding Caribou Responses & Backcountry Blues.

Heather Johnson, a wildlife biologist with U.S. Geological Survey, will talk about caribou research, using video collars on the animals and the insights being gained from a caribou’s perspective.

This event is free and open to all ages.

3. Indigenous naming ceremonies

Meet at the parking lot of Thunderbird Falls on Thursday at 11:45 a.m. for a walk up the trail to the falls, for an Indigenous Naming Ceremony . The Indigenous name, Chishkatnu Nudghiłent, translates to “waterfall of big red ochre tree.” Two Indigenous monuments will also be unveiled. It’s one of about 30 sites that’ve been named by the Native Village of Eklutna, which is the only tribe in the municipality.

On Saturday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Chanshtnu Park in Muldoon will also hold an Indigenous Name Celebration. The free family-friendly celebration will have face painting, outdoor activities, arts and crafts, live music and more.

4. Tend: Homecoming

The Pride Foundation is celebrating 40 years with Tend Anchorage at the Alaska Native Heritage Center on Friday at 7 p.m., with Tend: Homecoming. It’s a celebration of community, connection and commitment to LGBTQ+ equality.

Hosted by Golden Delicious, there will be performances by Athena Nuff and Beyquance along with music from Rio Alberto. There will also be an auction, with auctioneer Hank Van Dickerson.

Come dressed in whatever makes you feel like yourself — the dress code is festive cocktail attire. Tickets are $50 with sliding-scale options to make the event more accessible.

5. Concerts throughout the city

All aboard the Gravy train — Yung Gravy is taking over Town Square Park in the heart of downtown on Friday at 6 p.m. Get there early to catch opening performances from Brother Buffalo, Scarface Tubby and Flow Lounge-BXLIN.

Tickets start at almost $60, but there’s a discount if you buy a four-pack. VIP tickets are available for just over $130 each, Get them here .

Also on Friday at 6 p.m. at Hilltop Ski Area, Good Company will be playing the final Music on the Patio of the season.

On Saturday at Koots in Spenard, Huycke Entertainment is hosting Spenard Boiler Room XIII starting at 9 p.m. There will be performances from Monir, LENO, Harland Punk and Lexy Chae. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online .

6. Shoulder Season Session

Join the Hoarding Marmot at Anchorage Brewing Company for its Shoulder Season Session. You'll hear stories on outdoor communities and how sports impact their lives — from trip reports to trail tales.

This event runs each Friday through mid-November from 6:45 to 8:30 p.m.

7. Indigenous craft workshop

Looking to get crafty? The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium is hosting an Indigenous Ways of Living Craft Workshop on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Alaska Native Medical Center, conference room two.

No experience is needed and supplies will be provided. Participants will have the choice to make medicine pouches, beaded earrings or keychains.

8. Anchorage Pirate Festival

Shiver me timbers, the weekend’s forecast calls for a high in the upper 50s. So batten down the hatches and celebrate the city’s Pirate Festival on Saturday.

It starts with The Pirate Cove market in Town Square from 2 to 10 p.m. Between 2 and 6 p.m., pirates and their scallywags can participate in skill stations and an adventure crawl.

At 6 p.m. the “Dress Your Dog Like a Pirate” contest starts. (You can register your pooch at the event beforehand.)

Meet for a group photo in Town Square at the Pirate Cove at 7 p.m. Then, until midnight, adults can mark the spot on nearly a dozen pubs on the map for the annual Pirate Pub Crawl.

9. Great Alaska Quilt Show

The Great Alaska Quilt Show will be at ConocoPhillips on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A collection of quilts will be on display in a variety of sizes and styles. There will be a small quilt silent auction, which wraps up at 2 p.m. on Sunday, followed by a grand quilt raffle drawing at 3:30 p.m. Entry is free.

10. Harvest Festival

It’s the season of harvesting in Alaska, and Blue Market AK at 1406 W. 31st Ave. is celebrating with a Harvest Festival on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. The event will feature a bonfire, fall veggies and live music from Megan Webb, Miriah Phelps and Jim Adams.

La Michoacana’s interior is full of color and showcases a mural which pays homage to the city of Michoacán, Mexico, which is the hometown of owners Daniella and Jesús Villa. (Young Kim)

11. Mexican Independence Day

Mexican Independence Day is next Tuesday, but La Michoacana on Tudor Road is getting the festivities started early on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. Drive your squatted wheels — because there’s a Low Rider Car Show hosted by The Crowd of Alaska. There’s also free face painting for the kids.

Have an event we should consider for The Anchorage Weekender? Email us at news@alaskapublic.org.