The Anchorage Weekender: Trick-or-treating, a community baby shower and 7 more local events

It’s getting colder but events are still running hot.

Whether you’re looking to soak up the last bit of summer or skip to the spooky season, The Anchorage Weekender has you covered.

1. The Municipality is celebrating 50 years

It’s been five decades since the unification of city and borough governments in Anchorage and the city is hosting events over the next few months to celebrate, starting Friday in Town Square Park with a Night Market from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

It’s the last Night Market of the season, featuring live music and local vendors. There’s also an art walk from 4 to 6 p.m. starting at the Anchorage Museum and ending at Town Square Park. The tour is free, and will cover about 1.5 miles.

2. Trick or Treat in the Heat

Sure it's September, but it's never too early to kick off the spooky season. Bring your little ghouls and goblins to Trunk or Treat in the Heat from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of Alaska’s News Source. (Choose your entrance time when you purchase a ticket.) Tickets cost $10 for children but adults are free. Get them here.

Then, on Sunday, enjoy an early neighborhood Halloween celebration with Trick or Treat in the Heat. You can choose from neighborhoods across Anchorage, Eagle River, Wasilla and Palmer. Wristbands cost $10 for children and you can buy them here.

The Anchorage Museum Atrium on June 8, 2023. (Dev Hardikar/Alaska Public Media)

3. Get into the Anchorage Museum for free

It’s First Friday, so you can get into the Anchorage Museum for free from 6 to 9 p.m. This month’s event focuses on food and friendly conversations. Food will be available for purchase from food trucks, then mingle with other community members on the lawn.

Starting every half hour at 6:30 p.m. in the Thomas Planetarium, watch Rapid Space Shorts . (Get your tickets at the front desk.)

Bank of America cardholders can also get in free on the first Saturday and Sunday of each month, just show your credit or debit card and photo ID.

And Sunday is Sept. 7, or 907 Day , when Alaskans get free admission to the museum.

4. Clay Fest

Celebrate all things clay-made at the annual Clay Festival on Saturday from 11 to 6 p.m. Listen to live bands, browse wares or take a class with Turnagain Ceramics at 1343 G. St.

5. Group Hike: O’Malley Peak

Looking to climb? Join TrailMates for a roughly 9-mile out-and-back hike up O’Malley Peak . The group will meet Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Glen Alps/ Flat Top parking lot. Hikers will climb past Blueberry Hill and the Ballpark before heading up the ridge. Organizers recommend the trek to experienced hikers.

It’s free to hike, but parking costs $5. RSVP here.

Williwaw Lakes and O'Malley Peak as seen from Wolverine Peak on September 27, 2020. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

6. Community Drum Circle

Head to Mountain View Library on Saturday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for a Community Drum Circle, facilitated by Gail Jackson . At this free, all-ages event, participants will get to explore drums and precision instruments. Seating is limited and runs on a first-come, first-serve basis.

7. Scotty Gomez 5K

Wear your favorite sports attire to the Scotty Gomez 5K Run or Walk on Saturday at 8 a.m. along the Ship Creek trail to support Alaska youth hockey. Participants have a chance to win dozens of door prizes. Plus, the top three finishers also win something special.

Registration costs $40. Sign up here .

8. Community Baby Shower in Wasilla

There’s a Community Baby Shower in Wasilla at the Mat-Su Health Foundation on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is for families who’re expecting or have an infant up to a year old. There are door prizes including car seats, strollers and more essentials. Those who register will receive a gift bag full of baby essentials and 150 are available.

Register for the free event here .

9. Scoops and Stories

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month , and the Anchorage Public Library is celebrating with Scoops and Stories, starting with an ice cream flavor contest in partnership with Wild Scoops, inspired by your favorite childhood book.

Pick up a “Flavor Creation Worksheet” from any of the six library locations in the municipality and return it by Sunday, Sept. 14, to enter. You’ll also get a free limited edition sticker when it’s returned.

Then, the community will vote on social media for the tastiest combination. At the end of the month, the flavor will be available from the Wild Scoops Midtown Scoop Shop. We’ll be sure to include that information in a later Anchorage Weekender.