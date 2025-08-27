The Anchorage Weekender: A free movie night, a giant cabbage weigh-off and 6 more local events

Labor Day is on Monday, and there are many ways to celebrate the three-day weekend.

The long weekend may require some extra planning time, so here’s your Anchorage Weekender a few days early.

1. Anchorage Park Foundation turns 20

The Anchorage Park Foundation is celebrating 20 years of park and trail improvements in the city with a birthday celebration at Anchorage Brewing Co. on King St. on Saturday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

RSVP to info@anchorageparkfoundation.org .

2. Pedal Party

Meet at Zip Kombucha on Thursday for a Petal Party to Midnight Sun Brewery leaving at 6 p.m. Organizers recommend wearing helmets and dressing in high visibility clothing.

3. Garden Storytime

Bring the littles to Grow North Farm in East Anchorage on Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. for a Garden Storytime . The first half hour of the event will feature stories, rhymes, and songs, followed by a garden-related activity.

4. Alaska State Fair

It’s Labor Day weekend. It’s also the last weekend of the Alaska State Fair in Palmer.

There’s a Demolition Derby on Friday at 6 p.m. Adults are $16, youth are $12, kids 5 and younger are free. On Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m., there’s an All-Star Monster Trucks performance. Adults cost $18, youth $13 and kids 2-5 are $8.

It isn’t the Alaska State Fair without the ginormous vegetables, and Friday is the 29th Annual Giant Cabbage Weigh-Off in the Farm Exhibit Building at 6 p.m. A Palmer legislator proposed making the giant cabbage the official state vegetable last legislative session.

Sunday is Military Appreciation Day at the Fair, so all military personnel can get in for $5. Up to three dependents can tag along for the discounted tickets. Remember your military ID or proof of service to show at the gate!

Monday, the last day of the Fair, is First Responders Day. Police, firefighters and EMS get in for $5 with a valid ID.

There’s a full roster of concerts: EDM DJ and producer Zedd on Friday at 7 p.m., Dwight Yoakam and Ken Peltier on Sunday at 6 p.m., and comedian David Spade on Monday at 3 p.m. Ticket prices for each show vary.

You can get fair tickets online or at the door. Seniors and youth cost $12.50, and adults are $19.50.

5. Mountain View Movie Night

Bring the entire family to the Mountain View Library on Friday at 3:30 for a Movie Night. This event is completely free, along with complimentary concessions.

6. Summer Night Market

This is the second to last Summer Night Market of the year.

This free, weekly event on Friday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. in Town Square Park has something for the entire family. Shop local makers - ranging from artists to baked goods while listening to live music from Alicia Lespin and Dawn McClain.

Next week, the event will kick off the Anchorage Municipality's 50 year celebration.

An opioid overdose response kit from Alaska Native Health Tribal Consortium. Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

7. Help build naloxone kits

International Overdose Awareness Day is August 31, and the Anchorage Health Department is spending Friday building naloxone kits that'll be distributed across the state.

You can volunteer to build kits, count and pack, along with setting up and taking down. Several time slots are available between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Register here.

8. Sit and Knit