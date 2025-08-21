The Anchorage Weekender: Cultural festivals, Campus Kickoff and 6 more local events

The school year is in full swing but you don’t have to say goodbye to summer fun just yet.

This edition of The Anchorage Weekender rounded up 8 ways for you to enjoy your weekend.

1. Alaska Greek Festival

The 30th annual Alaska Greek Festival will be celebrating Greek culture at the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church on Friday from 3 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 to 5 p.m.

Bring the family to this free event to enjoy live music and dance performances, along with a marketplace featuring various trinkets. You’ll want to bring an appetite. Traditional Greek foods from lamb to vegan options will be available for purchase, including Moussaka, gyros, spanakopita and baklava.

2. Hmong Harvest Festival

Celebrate Hmong culture at the Hmong Harvest Festival on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Delaney Park Strip. This free event will feature activities for the entire family – from a karaoke competition to a fashion and talent show.

If you’re 40 or older and are due for your annual screening, Providence’s Mobile Mammography bus will be at the event. You can schedule your 20-minute test by calling (907) 212-3151.

3. UAA Campus Kickoff

University of Alaska Anchorage’s Campus Kickoff is open to all students, their families and friends, along with staff and faculty.

The festivities start with an Alumni Volleyball game from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Alaska Airlines Center. Head across the street to the Student Union and Avis Alaska Sports Complex from 2 to 5 p.m. to connect with various student organizations, departments, staff and more. There will also be food and activities.

From 5 to 6 p.m., chill out, relax and spend time with fellow Seawolfs in the Cuddy Quad. Local band H3 will take the stage at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium from 6 to 7:30 p.m. UAA classes start Monday, Aug. 25.

4. The Houseplant Market

Hosted by Rooted by Ria , the Pot it Like it’s Hot Houseplant Market on Saturday from 11 to 5 p.m. at Green Connection is a chance to connect with Anchorage’s plant community, shop local vendors and immerse in all things plant-related.

5. Alaskan Crafted Summer Market

On Saturday from 10 to 5 p.m. inside the Midtown Mall, shop the last Alaskan Crafted Summer Market of summer. From tasty treats to fine art and jewelry, there are many local vendors selling homemade goods.

6. Bog and Forest Run

Lace up your running shoes and hit the bogs and trails of Alaska Pacific University for the Nordic Ski Center’s annual Bog and Forest Run at Moseley Sports Center.

The event starts with registration and bib pick up on Sunday from 1 to 1:45 p.m., then a warm up with APU’s Nordic Elite Team and Olympians. Racers can choose between a 3k or 5k race, which starts at 2 p.m., followed by the muddiest runner contest at 2:30 p.m.

The run will also have food, drinks and games for the entire family. It’s free, but register ahead of time.

7. Drag Lotería

Head to La Michoacana The Last Frontier on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. for Drag Lotería , hosted by Arciniega Street Productions.

Lotería, often referred to as Mexican Bingo , is an interactive game bringing you culture, community and prizes from local businesses. You’ll be entertained by family-friendly drag performances in between gaming rounds, while eating treats and mocktails.

All kids under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. General admission starts at nearly $20 or you can reserve a table for four for almost $80. Playing cards are included for all attendees.

Two people take a ride on the ferris wheel at the Alaska State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Matthew Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

8. The Alaska State Fair

The Alaska State Fair in Palmer runs through Sept. 1.

Friday is Kids Day, so kids 12 and under get free admission. Saturday is Family Day , where kids 12 and younger get $2 off admission. It’s recommended to donate 2 shelf-stable food items at the gate for both days.