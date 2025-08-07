The Anchorage Weekender: A blueberry festival, Running with the Bulls and 8 more local events

It’s August but there’s still so much summer to celebrate.

This edition of The Anchorage Weekender is our biggest one yet, packed with 10 ways to make the most of your weekend.

1. Wild Salmon Day

Head to the Anchorage Museum lawn to celebrate Wild Salmon Day, a state-recognized holiday, on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy a fish-filled evening of live music, speeches from local fishing advocates, salmon-inspired art and more. The free, family-friendly event will also honor Alaska’s salmon and the communities that protect them.

2. Wine in the Woods

Explore the flavors of locally made chocolate paired with dessert wines at the Alaska Botanical Garden on Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m.

A salad bar featuring vegetables grown at the garden and watercolor paintings will also be available at Wine in the Woods, along with appetizers from Wild Fork Catering.

Tasting tickets are $110 and must be purchased in advance. The event is 21 and older, and participants must bring a valid ID.

3. Cocktails for a Cause

Hosted by Adulting Done Right, this year’s Cocktails for a Cause will be held at the Fox Hollow Chalet on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. The evening will feature pink cocktails and a silent auction with items donated by local businesses.

Proceeds are helping the American Cancer Society, which provides free programs and services for cancer patients in the state.

Tickets start at $50. You can get them here.

4. Battle of the Bands

It’s the Battle of the Bands at Spenard Bike Week on Friday. Enjoy axe throwing, food trucks, door prizes and more at the Harley-Davidson shop in Spenard from 1 to 10 p.m.

Then from 6 to 10 p.m., six Alaska bands will battle it out for $3,000 cash, bragging rights and free Riding Academy classes for the winning group.

Judges will pick the winner and the crowd will vote for people’s choice.

5. Blueberry festival

August is blueberry season in Alaska, and what better way to celebrate than at Girdwood’s annual Blueberry Festival.

Head to the Alyeska Daylodge Base Area Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the free, family-friendly event to celebrate everything blueberry.

Enjoy berry picking, kids activities and pie eating contests at 2 p.m. each day (register by 1:30 p.m.) Chairlift rides are available for $10 from noon to 6 p.m. both days.

Feeling competitive, bakers? The Blueberry Creations Contest is back and free to enter. Bring your best blueberry creations to the Info Booth on Saturday before 3:45 p.m. to be entered into the berrylicious competition.

Carpooling is recommended.

6. The Nave turns into a Children’s Museum

The Nave in Spenard will transform into a free, pop-up children's museum on Saturday, thanks to a collaboration between the Alaska, Fairbanks and Seward children’s museums and local community partners. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., families can explore interactive exhibits and activities.

Later in the day, from 5 to 8 p.m., those 21 and older can attend the Northern Lights & Playful Nights fundraiser. The event includes dinner from Crunchy’s Real Food, dessert from Wild Scoops, inspiring stories and interactive exhibits. Tickets are $65. You can get them here.

7. Tattoo Expo

The four-day Tattoo Expo runs Thursday through Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Sheraton Hotel downtown. Roughly 60 different tattoo artists will be live tattooing throughout the expo in various styles, including realism, new school and black and grey.

The event is hosted by Ink Masters Tattoo Show, Ray Hernandez and Theresa Bae. Two tattoos will be raffled off each day.

Tickets cost $25 each day or $40 for a weekend pass and are available at the door. (Get there before 5 p.m. for $5 off your ticket!)

8. Friars’ Fest

Friars’ Fest is an annual end-of-summer tradition hosted by the Dominican friars at downtown’s historic Holy Family Old Cathedral. The festival will have food, family fun and various festivities from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

9. Spenard Summer Social

Join Blue Market AK for the Spenard Summer Social on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

Help paint a pallet wall as a community art project, dance with bubbles, share recipes and more in the businesses parking lot. Take your turn at the open mic from 3 to 6 p.m. The free, family-friendly event will happen rain or shine.

10. Running with the Bulls

Kathryn Clark / Musk Ox Farm Participants at the 22nd annual Running with the Bulls event hit the 5k course on Aug. 11, 2024.

Head out to the Musk Ox Farm in Palmer on Sunday for their annual Running with the Bulls fundraiser. You won’t actually run with the bulls there, but you will dash a course that snakes through the farm while the animals watch from their pastures.

Kids start the race with a 1K Fun Run at 11 a.m. Then, at 11:30 a.m., enjoy a 5K run or walk along the course, or try the 10k route.

Tickets range from $15 to $45 and include a commemorative T-shirt.

