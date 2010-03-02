Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Talk of Alaska: Dogs, Dogs and More Dogs

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published March 2, 2010 at 2:13 PM AKST

The Iditarod is around the corner and Alaska's attention turns to dogs - all sorts of dogs. Sled dogs. Pet dogs. Working dogs.Join us Tuesday as we talk about dogs.Download Audio (MP3)

HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 2. 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide
