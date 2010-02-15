Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Talk of Alaska: Rep. Don Young

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published February 15, 2010 at 4:50 PM AKST

As Congress goes into a recess, the members of Alaska’s delegation come back home to face their constituents.

On the next “Talk of Alaska,” Congressman Don Young (R-AK) will be available to take phone calls from Alaskans all over the state.Download Audio (MP3)

HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

  • Don Young. US Representative. (R-AK)
  • Live callers statewide.

PARTICIPATE:

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide
Talk of Alaska
Pat Yack
See stories by Pat Yack