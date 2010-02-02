Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Talk of Alaska: New Ideas for a New Economy

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published February 2, 2010 at 8:19 AM AKST

Electric vehicles from Solar Wind Alaska A major part of the jobs initiative President Obama announced in his State of the Union Address is an effort to put people to work building what he calls the infrastructure of tomorrow – new mass transit and clean energy facilities.Is it realistic to expect this transition to be made without penalizing economic growth?Some economists say we need a new way of measuring economic growth that leads to sustainability.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

PARTICIPATE:

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide
Pat Yack
