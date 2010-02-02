Talk of Alaska: New Ideas for a New Economy
Electric vehicles from Solar Wind Alaska A major part of the jobs initiative President Obama announced in his State of the Union Address is an effort to put people to work building what he calls the infrastructure of tomorrow – new mass transit and clean energy facilities.Is it realistic to expect this transition to be made without penalizing economic growth?Some economists say we need a new way of measuring economic growth that leads to sustainability.
- Solar Wind of Alaska
- Solutions - For a sustainable and desirable future
- Prosperity Without Growth: Economics for a Finite Planet by Tim Jackson
Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:
- Tim Jackson, University of Survey professor, author of Prosperity Without Growth: Economics for a Finite Planet
- Gerald Herbrandson, Petersburg dealer, Solar Wind of Alaska
- Robert Costanza, director of the Gund Institute for Ecological Economics, Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources, University of Vermont; publisher of the online magazine, Solutions
- Live callers statewide
PARTICIPATE:
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air)
- Send e-mail totalk aprn org (comments may be read on air)
- Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 during the live broadcast
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide