Talk of Alaska: New Ideas for a New Economy

Electric vehicles from Solar Wind Alaska A major part of the jobs initiative President Obama announced in his State of the Union Address is an effort to put people to work building what he calls the infrastructure of tomorrow – new mass transit and clean energy facilities.Is it realistic to expect this transition to be made without penalizing economic growth?Some economists say we need a new way of measuring economic growth that leads to sustainability.

Tim Jackson, University of Survey professor, author of Prosperity Without Growth: Economics for a Finite Planet

Gerald Herbrandson, Petersburg dealer, Solar Wind of Alaska

Robert Costanza, director of the Gund Institute for Ecological Economics, Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources, University of Vermont; publisher of the online magazine, Solutions

, director of the Gund Institute for Ecological Economics, Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources, University of Vermont; publisher of the online magazine, Solutions Live callers statewide

