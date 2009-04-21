Talk of Alaska: Spirit of Reading

Alaskans have always been among the most avid readers in the country, and school librarians are more than happy to encourage that habit in the young. On the next Talk of Alaska, elementary and middle school students will get to meet the man who wrote the books they have been reading.Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Steve HeimelGUESTS:

Ben Mikaelsen, author of the Spirit Bear juvenile fiction series

Middle school teachers, librarians and students from around the state

Live callers statewide

