Talk of Alaska: Talk Radio

Talk radio has become a political force in American politics. What was once an entertainment source featuring experts on flying saucers and miracle diets now influences elections. Is talk radio being taken too seriously?HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:Camille Conte, host of "Cutting Edge" on KUDO in AnchorageCary Carrigan, morning announcer on KEAG and recent talk radio host on KFQD in AnchorageLIVE BROADCAST: Tue, Jul 3, 2007 at 10:00 a.m.PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

broadcast Send e-mail to talk@aprn.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.