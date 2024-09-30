-
KSKA: Tuesday, November 14, at 2:00 p.m. As part of Alaska Public Media’s observance of Veterans Day, we’re taking a look at how Alaska became involved in World War 2. We will hear three separate stories, the first of which comes from a navy pilot who flew in the Battle of Midway. We’ll then learn about the hard work and sacrifices made by the black soldiers that helped build the Alaskan Highway. We’ll finish the program learning about the Lend Lease program that sent American planes to Russia.LISTEN HERE
Alaska writer Andromeda Romano-Lax is once again disturbing the Universe with her buzz-generating second novel, The Detour. Join host Peter Dunlap-Shohl, on the next Hometown, Alaska for a conversation about writing, art, ethics, love and war with one of Alaska's brightest literary lights.KSKA: Wednesday, 2/22 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Alaska Territorial Guard members could see their military benefit payments restored by the federal government under a bill that passed the US Senate…