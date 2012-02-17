Andromeda Romano-Lax talks love, war and her new novel, "The Detour"

Alaska writer Andromeda Romano-Lax is once again disturbing the Universe with her buzz-generating second novel, The Detour. Join host Peter Dunlap-Shohl, on the next Hometown, Alaska for a conversation about writing, art, ethics, love and war with one of Alaska's brightest literary lights.



HOST: Peter Dunlap-Shohl

GUESTS:





Andromeda Romano-Lax

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 22, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 22, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

