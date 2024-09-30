-
Tune in to Masterpiece Contemporary’s new series Worricker.The series features Bill Nighy as MI5 spy Johnny Worricker. This series follows the exploits of the intensely private and scrupulous Worricker—from MI5 headquarters in London to exile on a Caribbean island to life on the run with his former lover and fellow agent Margot Tyrrell (Helena Bonham Carter).
-
October has arrived and with it brings a whole array of new shows and episodes to entertain viewers.Tune in to Masterpiece Contemporary's new series Worricker airing on Sunday, November 9 and 16 at 8:00 pm. The prequel, Page Eight, will air on Thursday, November 6 at 9:00 pm.